With 13 candidates, Indiana's 8th District Congressional race is a free-for-all

EVANSVILLE — A wildly unpredictable and packed race for Congress awaits area voters who will choose major party candidates on May 7 to succeed 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon.

With the end of the filing period on Friday, voters in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson and 17 other Southern and West-Central Indiana counties will have four Democrats and a whopping nine Republicans to choose from in party primary elections.

They are:

Republicans seeking Indiana's 8th District congressional seat

Jim Case

Jeremy L. Heath

John N. Hostettler

Dominick Jack Kavanaugh

Luke A. Misner

Mark Messmer

Richard Moss

Kristi Risk

Jon Schrock

Democrats seeking Indiana's 8th District congressional seat

Erik Hurt

Peter FH Priest II

Edward Upton Sein

Michael Talarzyk

Bucshon announced in January that he would not seek re-election to Congress after seven two-year terms. That made the 8th District, for election purposes, an open seat — hence the interest from 13 candidates. Democrats are hopeful Bucshon's departure can put victory within their grasp, but political handicappers rate the 8th District one of the most Republican congressional districts in the nation.

So the GOP's crowded primary will attract most of the attention. Looming over that nine-candidate contest is the fact that Indiana doesn't do runoff elections. Winners can grab a victory in crowded races with pluralities of votes. In 2010, when Bucshon was seeking his first term and the 8th District seat was open, he won an eight-candidate GOP primary with 33% of votes.

More: A familiar name is entering the fray for Indiana's 8th District seat in Congress

Not all of this year's candidates are serious contenders, said Robert Dion, a political scientist at the University of Evansville.

A total of 13 candidates will be on the Republican and Democratic primaries for Indiana's 8th District Congressional seat.

"Every year there are people who file, but they don’t raise money. They don’t really campaign actively — and they don’t get votes," Dion said. "So it’s possible that somebody could run away with it and get over 50% if that person is well-financed and runs a professional campaign and the others don’t.

"But it’s also entirely possible that, with Bucshon out of the picture, the vote will be split in a number of directions."

Who are the frontrunners for Indiana's 8th District congressional seat?

Backed by national Republican congressional leaders, Bucshon in 2010 had all the advantages that counted in a GOP primary featuring eight candidates — but he scraped by his closest competitor, Owen County-based conservative activist Kristi Risk, by a surprisingly close 33-29% margin.

Like Risk, most of the other Republican candidates were identified with the conservative Tea Party movement. Political analysts later said if just one or two of those candidates had dropped out, Risk — outgunned financially and organizationally by Bucshon — would have won.

More: Bucshon built a very specific profile in Congress. He says he won't seek re-election.

This year, Dion said, Messmer, a state senator from Jasper, is likely the candidate to whom establishment Republicans will turn.

"He's an officeholder, and he’ll have the advantage of somewhat greater name recognition and campaign experience and fundraising experience," Dion said. "But you don’t want to overstate it, because ask any person on the street who Messmer is, and he’ll find out pretty quickly that his name recognition is not where he would like it to be. Most Americans cannot name their congressman."

On the Democratic side, Boonville resident Ed Sein, a musician and guitar salesman, has the support of party leaders. Dave Crooks, the party's 2012 nominee against Bucshon and chairman of the 8th District Democratic organization, is Sein's campaign manager.

Sein, a first-time candidate, describes himself as a "middle-class, working American who wants a better life for his children."

Trump's potential impact on 8th District race

Donald Trump looms over the 8th District Republican primary, thanks to speculation that the former president will endorse a candidate for the open seat.

Among the nine Republicans running for the chance to succeed Bucshon is one — 28-year-old Dominick Kavanaugh — who says he was a "media affairs coordinator" for eight months in 2020 for Trump's re-election campaign. Kavanaugh also reports that he was an intern for four months in 2018 in the press office at Trump's White House.

More: Will Trump get involved in the 8th District congressional race?

Kavanaugh hasn't spoken to the Courier & Press, but his campaign website pledges fealty to Trump's policies and features photos of him with the former president. Political scientist Dion said a Trump endorsement for Kavanaugh — or any of the other Republican candidates — would immediately change the complexion of the race.

"If there was a clear message from (Trump) that, ‘This is the person I want to see from this district,’ that could make a huge difference," Dion said.

How will former Congressman John Hostettler do?

If Kavanaugh's filing and the buzz about Trump that accompanied it jolted the race, former Congressman John Hostettler's decision positively scrambled the equation. Few expected Hostettler, who represented the district from 1995 until 2007, to get involved.

Hostettler's presence in the race is a wild card in a political world changed since his day by Trump, new rules for fundraising and a more polarized national media environment, Dion said.

"It’s a remarkable thing, because he’s not that old," Dion said of the 62-year-old Hostettler. "But he’s been out of the picture for a very long time, and there are plenty of people who had a habit of voting for him, but they may not all be in the district anymore, for a variety of reasons.

"Loads and loads of people have no earthly idea who he is."

But Hostettler has one advantage the other candidates don't, Dion said — even with redistricting changing the district, he has relationships that only a congressman could have forged.

"He’s been in every corner of this district and knows people and issues and, if anything, the party has moved and drifted in a direction that’s favorable to the way he views the world," the UE political scientist said.

So who will win the 8th District congressional primaries?

Evansville attorney Josh Claybourn, a veteran political observer and an informal adviser to Bucshon's early campaigns, said three or four Republicans eventually will separate themselves from the pack.

"I think what's interesting about this race is there will be some geographic partitioning," Claybourn said. "(Risk, who nearly defeated Bucshon in the 2010 primary) will have some support near Terre Haute. Messmer will have a nice base of support in his existing Senate (district). And then, starting out, Hostettler will be able to be competitive districtwide."

Of course, a Trump endorsement for Kavanaugh or another candidate would turn everything on its head, Claybourn said.

Dion said the sheer number of candidates could muddy the waters for a long while.

"If there was one true blue, hardcore movement conservative and then he and/or she and Messmer were duking it out over the direction of the party, that would be a different race compared to this free-for-all," he said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Who is running for Congress in Indiana's 8th District?