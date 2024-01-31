13 candidates qualify for March Montgomery County primary election

John Neubauer was one of the volunteers assisting with early voting at the Montgomery County Election Commission.

Thirteen candidates qualified for the March 5 election in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Election Commission.

The candidates running as Democrats and Republicans will face off for the party nomination and the primary winners of this election. Independents will then compete in the Aug.1 election for the win for the next term.

There are six Montgomery county offices up for a vote on the ballot: circuit court part IV, assessor of property, highway supervisor and three school board seats.

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the March election is Monday, Feb. 5.

If you need to regsiter, you can do so in person or by-mail.

To register in-person, you can visit the Election Commission office or state agencies such as the Department of Safety, Department of Human Services, the Health Department and WIC office.

To register by-mail, forms are available online at the Tennessee State website or at the Montgomery County Election Commission, located at 350 Pageant Lane, suite 404.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Montgomery County Election Commission office will be open for 9 a.m. to noon to assist voters who need to vote or update their registration.

“If Montgomery County voters have not already registered, we encourage all eligible residents todo so,” said Administrator of Elections for Montgomery County Elizabeth Black. “Registering to vote and casting your ballot ensures your voice will be heard.”

When and how to vote

The election day for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries is March 5, 2024.

Poll will be open that day, but you can also early vote or send an absentee ballot.

The deadline to request an Absentee ballot is Feb. 27. Early voting for the March election will be Feb. 14- 27, 2024.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or ensure their registration is up to date before the deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls and with our convenient online voter registration system, you can safely register in minutes.”

There are two locations for early voting: the Election Commission Site, located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 404, and the Clarksville Regional Airport Site, 200A Outlaw Field Rd.

You can visit GoVoteTN.gov or download the GoVoteTN app for important election dates, ID requirements and download a voters registration application.

What candidates qualified

Circuit Court Judge Part VI: Ashleigh L. Travis, a Republican incumbent

Assessor of Property: Erinne J. Hester, a Republican incumbent; Caitlin Castle-Swaffer, Republican

Highway Supervisor: Jeffery H. Bryant, Jr., a Republican incumbent

School Board District 2: Kacie Bryant, Republican; David Johnson, Republican; Ritchie Dale Patton, II, Democrat; Laura Barnett, Independent - August ballot only

School Board District 4: Marlon Kent Griffy, a Republican incumbent;

School Board District 6: Charles D. Patterson, a Republican incumbent; Maribeth Knight, Republican; Christopher W. Lanier, Republican; Bernard Reginald Carter, Jr., Democrat

Early voting locations

Election Commission

Feb. 14-16, Feb. 20-21, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22, Feb. 26-27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Feb. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clarksville Regional Airport

Saturday, Feb. 17 and 24: 8 to 11 a.m.

Feb. 20-23: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 1-5 p.m.

Both locations will be closed on Feb. 19 in observation of Presidents' Day.

You can see a sample ballot, more early voting information and more for this election at Montgomery County Election Commission's website.

