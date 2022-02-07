13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the COVID pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by 2022 working from home – or at least hybrid work – has became the new normal. With the new year now underway, the list of jobs that can be done without leaving your house continues to grow.

The good news is that if you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, you have more options than ever. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.

HR and Recruiting

Job example: Human resources specialist

2020 employment: 633,040

2020 median salary: $65,218.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2020-30: 10%

Operations

Job example: Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices

2020 employment: 104,100

2020 median salary: $86,200.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2020-30: 25%

Internet and E-commerce

Job example: Online marketing managers

2020 employment: 263,680

2020 median salary: $70,400

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: Required

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 10%

Insurance

Job example: Sales, analysts, investigators

2020 employment: 2.86 million

2020 median salary: $69,018.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Graphic Design

Job example: Graphic designers

2020 employment: 266,300

2020 median salary: $53,830.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%

Virtual Admin

Job example: Office managers, customer service managers

2019 employment: 50,760

2019 median salary: $72,850.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: Less than 5 years

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Customer Service

Job example: Customer service representatives

2019 employment: 2,919,230

2019 median salary: $34,710.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%

Communications

Job example: Brand representation and communication

2020 employment: 110,00

2020 median salary: $48,581.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 14%

Social Media

Job example: Social media administration

2020 employment: 26,725

2020 median salary: $71,200.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 9%

Legal

Job example: Attorney, paralegal, law clerk

2020 employment: 24,500

2020 median salary: $56,610

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 12%

Statistics

Job example: Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data

2020 employment: 38,860

2020 median salary: 92,270.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 33%

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook (unless otherwise noted) to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Jan 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly