13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly
As the COVID pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by 2022 working from home – or at least hybrid work – has became the new normal. With the new year now underway, the list of jobs that can be done without leaving your house continues to grow.
The good news is that if you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, you have more options than ever. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.
HR and Recruiting
Job example: Human resources specialist
2020 employment: 633,040
2020 median salary: $65,218.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2020-30: 10%
Operations
Job example: Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices
2020 employment: 104,100
2020 median salary: $86,200.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2020-30: 25%
Internet and E-commerce
Job example: Online marketing managers
2020 employment: 263,680
2020 median salary: $70,400
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: Required
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 10%
Insurance
Job example: Sales, analysts, investigators
2020 employment: 2.86 million
2020 median salary: $69,018.00
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%
Graphic Design
Job example: Graphic designers
2020 employment: 266,300
2020 median salary: $53,830.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%
Virtual Admin
Job example: Office managers, customer service managers
2019 employment: 50,760
2019 median salary: $72,850.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: Less than 5 years
Training: Short-term on-the-job
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%
Customer Service
Job example: Customer service representatives
2019 employment: 2,919,230
2019 median salary: $34,710.00
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Experience: None
Training: Short-term on-the-job
Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%
Communications
Job example: Brand representation and communication
2020 employment: 110,00
2020 median salary: $48,581.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 14%
Social Media
Job example: Social media administration
2020 employment: 26,725
2020 median salary: $71,200.00
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Experience: None
Training: Short-term on-the-job
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 9%
Legal
Job example: Attorney, paralegal, law clerk
2020 employment: 24,500
2020 median salary: $56,610
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 12%
Statistics
Job example: Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data
2020 employment: 38,860
2020 median salary: 92,270.00
Education: Bachelor’s
Experience: None
Training: None
Projected growth rate 2019-29: 33%
Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook (unless otherwise noted) to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Jan 30, 2022.
