13 cars stolen this year in Palm Beach; police urge residents to lock cars, not leave keys in vehicles

Despite some improvement over 2021, 13 cars have been stolen this year in Palm Beach, an issue the town Police Department hopes to curb by having residents and visitors take one simple step: Lock your car.

Oh, and also don’t ever leave the key inside.

The town is not exempt from crime, but police work diligently to keep the crime rate as low as possible and the community safe, said police Chief Nicholas Caristo.

“When criminal elements feel comfortable that they can locate an unlocked vehicle with a key fob in it relatively quickly, they will continue to try,” he said. “Situational awareness and secured vehicles harden our community against potential property crimes, and that is why it is important to get the message out about locking vehicles.”

'Extremely effective': Palm Beach's camera surveillance system helps to deter, solve crimes

Safety and motorized vehicles: Woman injured in scooter crash spurs reminder about motorized vehicles on Lake Trail in Palm Beach

Parking wars: Neighbors challenge plan for additional parking at Palm Beach Day Academy

Palm Beach police chief Nicholas Caristo shows video of a daytime car theft in Palm Beach during the Palm Beach Police and Fire Departments Public Safety Forum for North End residents on Sept. 29 at The Beach Club. "We are not exempt from crime. Please don't leave your key fob in your vehicle," Caristo told residents.

For the first nine months of 2021, 15 vehicles were stolen on the island. That number dropped to 13 for the first nine months of this year. In total, 16 vehicles were stolen last year. Of those, 14 were recovered successfully, Palm Beach Police spokesperson Will Rothrock said. So far this year, 10 vehicles have been recovered thanks to the department’s diligent investigations, he said.

While these crimes of opportunity are not unique to the island — other areas of Palm Beach County deal with thieves who look for cars that have keys inside — some of the characteristics of how the crimes are executed on the island are different, Rothrock said.

The people involved in stealing cars in Palm Beach typically are juveniles. They browse before deciding which vehicle to target, and they blend in by arriving on the island driving high-end vehicles that many times have been rented, Rothrock said, adding that while cars can be stolen at any time during the day, the theft usually occurs after the sun sets.

Story continues

While some of the luxury vehicles they use for surveillance are stolen, the rented cars don’t raise red flags from the town’s cameras, which scan license plates at key entry points to the island, he said.

“As these associated vehicles are usually not stolen and properly registered, the cameras cannot be relied on exclusively to alert on their arrival,” Rothrock said.

While the most-stolen vehicles elsewhere in the U.S. are sturdy pickup trucks or midsize sedans, according to federal crime statistics, thieves in Palm Beach look for something a little more extravagant.

“The criminals are opportunistic and will take any high-end vehicle that is unsecured and available, but we see Land Rovers and Bentleys frequently stolen,” Rothrock said.

The first step to protect your vehicle: Lock it, and don’t leave any keys inside, police say.

It’s also important to not leave unattended valuables in vehicles, Rothrock said. If you must, make sure they are out of view, he added.

Residents who see something suspicious should call the police department immediately, he said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Lock your cars: 13 cars stolen this year in Palm Beach