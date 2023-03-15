13 catalytic converter thefts on Toyota trucks reported in 48 hours, Bradenton police say

In only two days, the Bradenton Police Department has received 13 reports of catalytic converter thefts.

Police spokesperson Meredith Frameli told the Bradenton Herald that detectives suspect the thefts are related to a number of other converter thefts that have recently happened in Manatee, Pinellas and Polk counties.

The suspected thieves’ cars have been sighted in all three counties, she said.

Police are searching for a white BMW X4 with a stolen Florida license plate, JFGN32, or a white Audi four-door sedan.

The license plate was stolen in Lee County.

A potentially driven by those wanted in the catalytic converter thefts is a white BMW X4 crossover SUV with a stolen Florida license plate, JFGN32.

Five converter thefts were reported at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and by Thursday afternoon the following day, eight more had been reported.

The five victims on Wednesday had many things in common, according to the police.

They all lived near the city’s main thoroughfares, and they all drove Toyota pickup vehicles, either Tundras or Tacomas.

In addition, the converters were all cleanly cut from the trucks and the cutting tool left behind a red residue.

Three of the victims lived in apartment complexes off 51st Street West and Cortez Road, while the other two lived very close to Cortez.

Frameli told the Bradenton Herald that they are looking for two or more suspects and that they may be targeting residents who live near these main corridors to make a quick getaway.

“In all the crimes, they tended to be targeting apartment complexes and parking lots close to main traffic corridors,” Frameli said. “Because that provides them with easy access to leave.”

Frameli couldn’t say for sure if the uptick in converter thefts had anything to do with the number of tourists visiting the area for spring break or any other seasonal reason.

She did, however, advise some general advice to avoid being a victim of this crime.

“If you live in an apartment complex or here for spring break and are staying at a hotel try to park near the building where it’s well-lit or near a security camera,” Frameli said.

How to avoid catalytic converter theft

Police say residents can protect themselves and reduce their chances of having their converter stolen by doing these three things:

Park in a garage or well-lit area or an area with a surveillance camera.

Park close to curbs to prevent access to underneath the vehicle.

Mark the vehicle VIN on the converter using a UV pen.

Be vigilant of your property and the property of your neighbors.

Purchase a security device for converters that make them more difficult to remove.

Calibrate the vehicle’s alarm system to activate by vibration.

If you have a catalytic converter theft case with similar details or recognize either suspect vehicle, contact Officer Brian Sands at 941-999-8978 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

This white Audi four-door sedan is suspected in catalytic converter thefts in Manatee, Pinellas and Polk counties.