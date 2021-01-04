15 celebrities who turned their love of makeup into successful businesses

Gabbi Shaw
halsey
Halsey. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Lauren Conrad, and Selena Gomez are just some of the most recent celebrities who have released their own makeup brands.

But they're not the first famous faces to get into the beauty game. We've rounded up a list of 15 celebrities who have successfully made their way into the cosmetics industry.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these glamorous side hustles.

After teasing fans about her many plans for 2021, Halsey released her own cosmetics brand, About-Face.

halsey
Halsey in 2019. Speed Media/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Halsey confirmed the brand on Instagram in January, explaining that she has done her own makeup for red carpets, performances, and music videos for years now. "[Makeup] is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool —  not looking perfect. I have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and i hope you feel my DNA all over it. PLUS it's vegan and cruelty free," she wrote.

About-Face cosmetics are currently available to preorder, and the brand offers eye shadow, highlighter, lipstick, and more.

Jennifer Lopez revealed she is starting her own makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty.

jennifer lopez in january 2020
Jennifer Lopez in 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In August, the "Hustlers" star posted a typically beautiful selfie with the caption, "Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon," confirming that her brand is on its way after she filed a patent for it in December 2019.

As Page Six reported, the patent revealed there will be cosmetics as part of the line, but it seems to be focused on skincare, with "moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks and both face and body creams" all on the patent. At the moment, JLo Beauty offers eye cream, serum, masks, and tinted moisturizer.

Lauren Conrad announced her makeup brand, Lauren Conrad Beauty, in August.

lauren conrad
Lauren Conrad attends Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Redesigned Denim Event. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Kohl's

Conrad has explored many different business ventures since leaving "The Hills. She's the author of nine books, both fiction and non-fiction, and runs an entire lifestyle line, LC Lauren Conrad. She also co-founded the fair trade online marketplace, The Little Market.

In 2020, she revealed her plans to add another hyphen to her long list of titles: makeup mogul. Conrad posted on Instagram, "I'm very excited to announce @laurenconradbeauty! This collection has been years in the making, and now I can FINALLY share it with everyone." She added that all products are "clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan."

The entire first collection is available to purchase now: liquid highlighter, liquid eyeliner, lipstick, lip and cheek tint, and lip gloss.

Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty hit shelves in September.

selena gomez rare
Selena Gomez. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gomez's latest endeavor is Rare Beauty, which is only available on its website or Sephora. Insider's Amanda Krause reviewed every product in the brand's collection, and called it "one of the best celebrity collections I've ever tried."

Krause also reported that the brand will pledge $100 million over the next 10 years to help "increase access to mental-health services, with a focus on underserved communities," and Rare Beauty has pledged 1% of all annual sales to its Rare Impact Fund.

Part of Gywneth Paltrow's Goop empire is the beauty brand, Goop Beauty.

goop
Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow speaks onstage at In Goop Health Summit. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for goop

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008 as an email newsletter. Over a decade later, it's become her main focus, and has led to an e-commerce shop, a podcast, a Netflix reality show, pop-up shows, health summits, and a print magazine ... plus, more than a little controversy.

While Goop's online store sells all types of brands, there's also the in-house Goop Beauty brand. It offers face and eye creams, exfoliators, serum, face peels, a face massage roller, and more.

Posh Spice herself has her own beauty and makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Beckham, already a prolific pop star and designer, added makeup and beauty products to her empire in September 2019 with Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The beauty products are, like everything Beckham does, are on the pricier side, with a primer/moisturizer hybrid costing $145 or a $210 serum. However, some of the makeup isn't as expensive, with $28 eyeliner or a $56 eyeshadow palette.

Fenty Beauty is named after Rihanna's last name.

rihanna fenty beauty
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event. Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Part of what has made Rihanna the richest female musician in the world is Fenty Beauty. She earned rave reviews for her inclusive foundation and concealer lines, which dropped with 40 and 50 shades, respectively.

It was even named "invention of the year" in 2017 by Time magazine.

Millie Bobby Brown launched a skincare and makeup line, Florence by Mills.

florence by mills millie bobby brown
Millie Bobby Brown meets with fans to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand, florence by mills. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Beach House Group

Brown announced Florence in August 2019 on Instagram, calling it the love of her life and revealing that she'd kept it secret for two years.

The brand is named after her great-grandmother, and it offers dozens of products, including masks, face mist, brow gel, concealer, and face wash.

Lady Gaga announced her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, which will be available exclusively on Amazon.

lady gaga haus labs
Lady Gaga celebrates the launch of Haus Laboratories. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

Gaga fans had been anticipating this announcement for a while, but the "A Star Is Born" actress finally confirmed in 2019 that her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, has products currently available to order.

The products are available to ship from its website or Amazon.

Iman created an inclusive makeup line specifically for people of color, Iman Cosmetics.

iman
Iman. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Inclusion is still an issue in the cosmetics industry, with plenty of brands still getting criticized for not having a wide enough range of foundation shades.

That's why Iman is such a trailblazer in the community. She started Iman Cosmetics back in 1994, and it's specifically made for people of color.  The brand offers 16 foundation shades, which might not sound like a lot, but when compared to larger lines that dedicate three to four shades towards darker tones, it's a game changer.

Her line offers much more than foundation though. It essentially has anything you could ever need.

Kylie Jenner has seen incredible success with Kylie Cosmetics.

kylie jenner cosmetics
Kylie Jenner visits Houston Ulta Beauty to promote the exclusive launch of Kylie Cosmetics. Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty

Part of what made Jenner the "youngest self-made billionaire" (a claim that was later reported to be exaggerated) was Kylie Cosmetics' $360 million valuation.

The most famous part of Jenner's makeup line is, of course, her lip kits, but Kylie Cosmetics sells more than that. The brand also offers eyeshadow, highlighter, eyeliner, and more.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, has also gotten into the beauty game with KKW Beauty.

kim kardashian kkw beauty
Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty /KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty is just one of Kardashian West's ventures. She also has a fragrance line, Skims solutionwear, and her app.

KKW Beauty offers similar products to her sister Kylie's brand, and the two often collaborate with KKW x Kylie limited edition products.

Part of Jessica Alba's multimillion-dollar Honest Company is the makeup and beauty line.

honest beauty jessica alba
Jessica Alba, founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, attends the Honest Beauty Launch. Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

The Honest Company was founded in 2011 as a way for new parents to get their hands on baby and cleaning products that were completely non-toxic, with products like baby wipes and diapers.

Now, Alba's brand has expanded to include makeup and beauty products. According to its website, some of the bestsellers are its liquid lipsticks, facial oil, liquid eyeliner, and mascara.

Even Meghan Markle's makeup artist swears by one of Honest's products, the "Magic Balm," which he told Insider he applies to collarbones, eyelids, and lips.

Flower Beauty is Drew Barrymore's completely cruelty-free beauty brand.

drew barrymore makeup flower beauty
Drew Barrymore stopped by a Walmart to check out her exclusive line of FLOWER products. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart

When Barrymore founded Flower Beauty in 2013, it was originally only available at Walmart. She told Business Insider in 2016 that she's "been in a makeup chair since I was 6 years old and had the fortune of working with the icons of the beauty industry."

Flower grew even more in 2018 when the brand partnered with Ulta. Now, her cruelty-free line includes makeup products like eyeshadow palettes, mascara, and blush, accessories like brushes, blenders, and makeup bags, and a fragrance line.

Miranda Kerr is the founder and CEO of skincare and beauty company Kora Organics.

miranda
Miranda Kerr with KORA Organics products. Courtesy of KORA Organics

Kerr is one of the most famous models in the world, so her pivot to skincare and beauty isn't a huge stretch. 

She founded Kora in 2009 after spending 18 months "studying nutrition and health psychology" at a university in her native Australia. A decade later, Kora is still going strong and is now sold in the US at Sephora. The products range from face mists, toners, and serums, to lip tint, to aromatherapy.

Read the original article on Insider

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in England amid 'alarming' COVID-19 variant spread