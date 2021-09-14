13 celebrity looks from the Met Gala that missed the mark - sorry

These celebrity looks at the Met Gala didn't impress our style reporter. Theo Wargo/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 2021 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

Celebrities embraced this year's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme with head-turning outfits.

But some missed the mark; certain outfits didn't fit the theme while others felt too safe, or plain ridiculous.

Kim Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga look was a letdown compared to her previous Met Gala ensembles.

Kim Kardashian West at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West's faceless bodysuit ended up being the most memed of the night, drawing comparisons to the Dementors from the "Harry Potter" films and a women's bathroom sign.

A source close to Kardashian West told Insider that Kanye West played an "instrumental" role in the conception of her outfit. Although the same source described Kardashian West's look as "like a new subculture and fashion statement," it was a letdown compared to her previous, more elaborate Met Gala ensembles.

Kardashian West also wore a similar look days before, making her red-carpet ensemble less intriguing. On Saturday, while out in New York City, she donned a leather Vetements trench coat, over-the-knee boots, matching gloves, and a mask that zipped shut over her face.

J Balvin also went for a covered-up look in this head-to-toe Jeremy Scott for Moschino ensemble.

J Balvin at the 2021 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

As an artist who loves to embrace color and eclectic fashion, Balvin's outfit made sense for him — but the Moschino outfit didn't feel on theme.

The singer accessorized the unique ensemble studded with hundreds of bright flowers and petals with layered chain necklaces, including one with a smiley face medallion with lightning bolts for eyes — his known brand symbol — and a pair of simple black boots.

Though it stood out on the red carpet, Balvin's look didn't seem to tie in with the theme.

Addison Rae played it safe for her first Met Gala appearance in a Tom Ford for Gucci gown.

Addison Rae attends the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rae attended her first gala in a vintage gown from 2003 that looked similar to one her friend Kourtney Kardashian wore in 2019 from the same collection.

The TikTok star's dress looked great on her, but I think it would have been perfect for an event like the Emmys or Golden Globes rather than the Met Gala, where guests are expected to wear memorable ensembles and stand out from the crowd.

After turning up to the 2019 Met Gala as Barbie, Kacey Musgraves' Ralph Lauren look this year left something to be desired.

Kacey Musgraves at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves stunned everyone when she paid homage to Barbie in a custom Moschino look at the 2019 Met Gala. For that look, she wore a hot-pink gown with a handbag that was shaped like a hairdryer.

At this year's gala, however, Musgraves went for an equestrian vibe in a metallic silver skirt and black jersey turtleneck top. The look went with the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme, and she looked fabulous, but I expected to see her in a more eye-catching outfit after her last appearance.

"Gossip Girl" star Evan Mock followed the trend of covering up his face.

Evan Mock at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mock arrived in a signature Thom Browne suit and paired it with a leather face mask that had spikes going down the top.

Considering this was his first time attending the gala, I would have hoped to see Mock in a more attention-grabbing outfit. It seemed to me like the only interesting part of his look was his face covering.

Whoopi Goldberg's purple-and-green gown had dramatic elements but together they didn't quite work.

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

I'll concede that the EGOT winner made a statement in this over-the-top Valentino Couture look. But the combination of colors and the number of ruffles just didn't seem to work.

That said, unlike some on this list, at least Goldberg went for an outfit that would stand out on the red carpet.

Kim Petras took the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme very literally with her 3D, horse-head bustier.

Kim Petras at the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Petras' Collina Strada ensemble took this year's Met Gala theme quite literally and proved to be one of the night's boldest outfits. It's safe to assume that the singer chose to make a statement for her gala debut but, unfortunately, I think it looked more ridiculous than glamorous.

Frank Ocean accessorized his Prada outfit with a bizarre robot doll.

Frank Ocean at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ocean seems to have taken a page out of Jared Leto's book when it comes to wearing strange accessories to the gala.

In 2019, Leto accessorized his Gucci look with a replica of his head. Two years later, Ocean did something similar with a green robot doll.

While Ocean kept things simple in an all-black suede outfit, the doll stood out in a hooded patterned Homer onesie. I would have preferred to see Ocean in the Homer onesie the robotic doll was wearing as a nod to the fun patterns of the '60s. As for the doll, I think he could have left it at home.

Madison Beer looked great in this dress but it was an outfit that was better suited for another event.

Madison Beer attends the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The singer wore an emerald-green, mermaid-style gown by One/Of by Patricia Voto. The outfit also paid tribute to an American icon, as it was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in the film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Beer told Emma Chamberlain in an interview for Vogue.

While the dress was gorgeous, it just made Beer blend in with the crowd because it was missing that oomph factor, which the gala is known for.

Rose Leslie popped in a yellow Oscar de la Renta dress but it felt more like an Academy Awards outfit.

Rose Leslie at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/WireImage

I'll admit that I love this standout yellow gown and how it looked on Leslie.

But I can't help but feel like this was a safe choice for the Met Gala and that she could have kept this for another red-carpet event.

Kit Harington looked dapper in this black-and-white tuxedo but it was missing the grandeur that's expected at the gala.

Kit Harington at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As with Leslie, I think Kit Harington could have gone for a more dramatic look for the Met Gala.

His Saint Laurent look was a classic but I think it would have stood out more if he wore a yellow tuxedo so that he and Leslie matched.

Olivia Rodrigo looked amazing in a sheer Saint Laurent bodysuit but I wouldn't say it's Met Gala-worthy.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 Met Gala. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

The "drivers license" singer's bodysuit was a daring choice thanks to its sheer lace fabric but I wish the look had packed more of a punch.

I think the look would have been even better if it had a more dramatic neckline or a train to match the feathers.

Josh O'Connor looked dapper but this outfit was a missed opportunity to wear something more dramatic.

Josh O'Connor at the 2021 Met Gala. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

"The Crown" star wore a custom Dunhill look to attend his first gala.

Although the pastel-blue jacket looked good on O'Connor, the gala is known as an event to wear avant-garde outfits and this just didn't fit that description.

