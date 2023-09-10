13 citations issued at DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police issued 13 citations at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday night, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, 724 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and 424 of them were screened by officers. A total of two drivers conducted field sobriety tests.

Affordable housing coming to Mission Valley along San Diego River trail

Authorities say 13 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and three vehicles were impounded.

CVPD says DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to authorities, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DUI checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.