13 communities across NC to join Rural Community Capcity Program

Thirteen rural communities across the state have been picked to be a part of a program to help with the community’s ability to plan, implement, and manage economic development and opportunities.

The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program is an initiative from the Commerce Department and involves the Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business. The group welcomed its second group of participants in Boone on Thursday.

North Carolina’s economic development success is built when both urban and rural communities thrive,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our Commerce Department’s program strengthens the ability of local governments in rural communities to secure major economic projects and bolster North Carolina’s economy.”

The R2C program is part of a broader Rural Transformation Grant program that provides technical assistance, educational programming, and guidance to members of local government in rural and distressed communities.

Each of the 13 communities will choose two representatives who will take part in program activities, community engagement, and targeted training programs.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said this program can lead to a stronger economy in these small towns.

“Our rural communities are vibrant places to live and work, but we are stronger when we partner with local government to strengthen their capacity to plan and execute proven economic development strategies,” said Baker-Sanders. “The RC2 program is an important tool for transforming rural economies, equipping local governments and their staffs with the education, technical assistance, and implementation grants they need to succeed.”

Here’s a list of the communities participating in the program:

• Nash County

• Robeson County

• Rutherford County

• City of Clinton

• City of Washington

• Town of Benson

• City of Bessemer City

• Town of Elkin

• Town of Long View

• Town of Pembroke

• Town of Robbinsville

• Town of Roseboro

• Town of Sandyfield

For more information about the program, click here.

