The 13 coolest features of the 2 and 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco, the all-4x4 lineup's tough-as-nails go-anywhere off-roader

Ford
- The 2021 Ford Bronco is back as a Sport and two-door and four-door models.
- The two-door and four-door Broncos have removable roofs.
- Ford said the base-model two-door Bronco will start at an MSRP of $29,995.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
The long-awaited 2021 Ford Bronco is finally here and buyers have more models to choose from than ever before.
In addition to the Bronco Sport, there will be a Bronco two-door — and joining it, for the first time ever a Bronco Four-Door model in the lineup. The two will feature either Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, good for a claimed 310 horsepower and 400 pounds-feet of torque or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, good for a claimed 270 horsepower and 310 pounds-feet of torque.
The two-door and four-door Broncos will also have the choice of either a seven-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission. Every trim level of the two Broncos will also come with 35-inch off-road tires directly from the factory.
Ford didn't announce more specific pricing or vehicle specs at this time but did note that the base two-door Bronco will have a starting MSRP of $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. The first models should hit Ford dealerships next spring.
Keep scrolling to see the two- and four-door's best features.
At launch, Ford says the 2021 Bronco two-door will have more than 200 factory-backed accessories.
Ford
As a throwback to the first-generation Bronco, there are trail sights on the front fenders that can be used as tie-downs.
Ford
As standard, the roof comes in three sections that are quickly removable.
Ford
You can store the first-row panels on-board.
Ford
The interior materials and colors were inspired by "natural palettes and outdoor gear," according to Ford.
Ford
The driver can easily reach the instrument panel-mounted switches.
Ford
Buttons are finished in rubber so they are protected against dirt and water. That makes them easy to clean, too.
Ford
Ford did a great job incorporating the vintage facia design into the modern one.
Ford
Modular doors will be an available factory-backed accessory option.
Ford
There will be a 12-inch screen inside. Visibility looks quite good, too.
Ford
A mount bar is there so you can plug in your USB-powered accessories.
Ford
MOLLE hooks are found on the seatbacks so you can clip your stuff there safely.
Ford
You can customize your shift lever and grab handle with leather wrapping.
Ford
The four-door Bronco will be the first four-door Bronco.
Ford
It will also have removable roof panels.
Ford
There are front right- and left-panels.
Ford
A full-width center panel.
Ford
And a rear section.
Ford
You can take them all off.
Ford
Or pick and choose.
Ford
All two- and four-door Bronco models will have a swing-out rear tailgate design.
Ford
And there is a slide-out rear tailgate.
Ford
Here's another view of the bring-your-own-device rack in the four-door.
Ford
All Broncos will come with frameless doors that Ford says will make them easier to take off.
Ford
The first-generation Bronco served as inspiration for the new instrument panel.
Ford
The white-on-gray interior is also a great look.
Ford
Transmission options include a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic.
Ford
You can get rubberized, washable flooring on certain models. There's an integrated drain plug so cleanup is easy.
Ford
Read the original article on Business Insider