13 daring looks celebrities wore on the BET Awards red carpet

Saucy Santana, Lizzo, and Summer Walker attend the BET Awards 2022. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The BET Awards 2022 celebrating Black entertainers took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lizzo, Saucy Santana, and Blac Chyna attended the event in daring gowns and striking suits.

Plunging necklines and vibrant tailoring proved to be popular on the red carpet.

Lizzo brought high drama to the BET Awards red carpet in a ruched navy gown with black feathers.

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Dressed by her stylist Jason Rembert, according to a post on his Instagram page, Lizzo wore a ruched navy-blue sparkly custom Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh slit. The gown added a touch of drama with its black feather trim.

She completed the look with black leather platform heels and gelled strands of her hair into spirals.

Blac Chyna had a golden moment in a bustier with chess pieces on it and a matching skirt with a train.

Blac Chyna on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna arrived in head-to-toe gold. The statement piece was a gold bustier with individual chess pieces stitched onto it, as well as beads and embellishments further down the garment.

She paired this with a metallic maxi skirt with a side-tie, a thigh-high slit, and a short train, as well as gold chandelier earrings and glittery cuff bracelets.

Summer Walker's gold-and-black look was inspired by traditional Hmong jewelry.

Summer Walker posing at the 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The American singer wore black-and-gold body jewelry that formed the outline of a bra, with matching gold pasties. The Laurel Street design was inspired by traditional Hmong jewelry, according to a post on Walker's Instagram on Sunday. It also included a miniskirt, wrist cuffs, and statement earrings.

She completed the look with barely-there heels and her sleek hair to one side.

Saucy Santana opted for a green-and-yellow monochrome look consisting of a blazer dress and furry boots.

Saucy Santana at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Styled by Law Roach in Area couture, according to the stylist's Instagram post on Sunday, Saucy Santana wore a yellow-and-green checkered blazer dress with a striking silhouette. The singer wore matching neon boots that were made of ombré cascading fur.

In an otherwise all-black outfit, Young Dirty Bastard nodded to his father Ol' Dirty Bastard in a personalized cape.

Young Dirty Bastard attends the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of rapper and founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, Ol' Dirty Bastard, nodded to his father with his red-carpet look.

He wore a black jacket with a cape and shoulder chains that had the cover art of his father's solo album, "Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version," printed on it.

Young Dirty Bastard paired the personalized garment with satin black pants and black sneakers.

Janelle Monáe looked timeless in a black velvet bralette with a sheer skirt attached to it.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown, according to a post on the stylist's Instagram page shared on Sunday.

The elegant look consisted of a black velvet bralette with leather straps and a giant rose in the center, paired with a sheer black flowing skirt hooked onto the top.

The musician wore her hair in a topknot and let the dress speak for itself.

Muni Long stood out in a red-and-pink statement tulle gown with a striking silhouette.

Muni Long in a tulle gown at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Muni Long attended the event in a red-and-pink Carolina Herrera tulle gown, styled by Jason Rembert, according to the latter's Instagram post on Sunday. The structured sleeveless maxi dress had a wrap-around bodice, which was broken up by a pop of pink tulle and a sharp skirt.

Coi Leray wore double denim as part of an oversized ensemble for the BET Awards.

Coi Leray in double denim at the 2022 BET Awards. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Wearing Alexander Wang, according to Leray's Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper had a double-denim moment.

Leray wore an open oversized crisp white shirt with large cuffs, a bra top underneath, and a denim blazer on top. She added Alexander Wang shorts, over-the-knee denim boots, and a glittering silver statement necklace to complete the outfit.

Actress Lena Waithe arrived on the red carpet in a unique colorful pastel suit.

Lena Waithe at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Waithe was styled by Jason Bolden, according to an Instagram post by the stylist on Sunday. Bolden dressed Waithe in a pastel-blue Casablanca suit, with pink-and-mint rounded lapels. Beneath the tailoring, she wore a blue shirt with a sunshine-yellow trim.

According to the post, Waithe wore nude suede flats by Louboutin.

Singer Giveon left behind suits in favor of a Western-inspired jacket and burnt-orange leather pants.

Giveon attends the 2022 BET Awards. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Giveon stood out while wearing a black waxed jacket with silver studs that added a touch of Western fun.

The American singer also wore burnt-orange leather pants with contrast stitching and added a simple black belt into the mix. He finished the look with patent black shoes and an assortment of chains around his neck.

Shaun Ross attended the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California in a plain-black look.

Shaun Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Shaun Ross's 2022 BET Awards outfit was a simplistic black shirt and pants combination but the model's daring accessories made it memorable. According to an Instagram post by Ross on Sunday, the black buttoned-down shirt with metallic threads running through it and the slim-fitting matching pants were a Noid design.

Ross wore shiny black shoes that looked like feet with individual toes, by brand AVAVAV, black sunglasses by Gentle Monster, as well as rings and a grill by Alligator Jesus.

Skyh Alvester Black went shirtless in a two-tone aqua suit and metallic boots.

Skyh Alvester Black attends the 2022 BET Awards. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The actor put a unique twist on the red-carpet suit in an aqua number by Grayscale, as styled by Apuje Kalu, according to an Instagram post by Black on Sunday.

Black's post added that his black-and-silver metallic boots were by luxury brand Giuseppe Zanotti, and his silver chains were by David Yurman.

Michael Blackson clashed colors in a multi-colored jacquard blazer with deep-pink skinny pants and yellow loafers.

Michael Blackson attends the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson wore a bold suit consisting of a yellow, turquoise, and pink jacquard blazer, which he wore buttoned up without a shirt. Blackson wore coral skinny pants and equally daring jacquard loafers in a purple-and-yellow print.

The singer accessorized with pink sunglasses and a silver two-tier chain with a map of Africa pendant in green, yellow, and red.

