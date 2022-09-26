Russian school shooting described as ‘terrorist act’ leaves 13 dead, 23 wounded

1
Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A mass shooting at a Russian school Monday left 13 people dead, including numerous children, in an act allegedly carried out by a former student, local authorities said.

The shooting at School No. 88 in Izhevsk left 23 other victims wounded, with officials identifying the gunman as Artyom Kazantsev, whom they say killed himself following the massacre.

Kazantsev, 34, wore a shirt with “Nazi symbols” on it, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurtia, said the suspect was a patient at a psychiatric facility.

Officials offered a disparity for how many of the victims were children, with Brechalov saying nine of the 13 killed were kids. His comment came after the Investigative Committee said seven of the people killed were children.

Authorities haven’t released a motive for the rampage at the school serving students from first grade through 11th. Izhevsk is the capital of Udmurtia in central Russia.

Kazantsev fired a pair of unlicensed, non-lethal handguns that had been altered to shoot real bullets, according to the National Guard.

None of the victims have been publicly identified by name or age. The school has been evacuated, and an investigation involving murder and illegal possession of firearms charges is ongoing, officials said.

“President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in West Loop, police say

    A woman managed to escape a would-be kidnapper in the West Loop Sunday morning, according to police. Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman was walking south on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when a man got close to her. He grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan. The woman was able to scream and fight him off. A passenger in a ...

  • Bodycam footage shows Los Angeles police fatally shooting teen holding a toy airsoft gun outside his home

    Luis Herrera, 19, was shot and killed by police responding to his 911 call about domestic abuse at his home

  • Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

    The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis Landry exited with an ankle injury and Tre’Quan Smith’s day ended with a concussion.

  • Three-year-old boy dies days after aunt charged with shoving him off Chicago’s Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

    Victoria Moreno is charged with the attempted murder of her nephew Josiah Brown

  • Giada De Laurentiis' Elegant & Flavorful Appetizer Uses a Secret Ingredient That's the 'Perfect Balance of Sweet & Savory'

    Who says appetizers are for only when you go out? Appetizers are our best friends; they’re always light and delicious (and super easy to make!) Giada De Laurentiis’ new appetizer is not only delicious and simple, but it uses such an interesting secret ingredient. On Sept 23, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of the mouth-watering […]

  • Answering the biggest questions about South Carolina football after four games

    South Carolina football rebounded in a big way from its loss to Georgia by dominating Charlotte. Here are the biggest questions entering Week 5.

  • Giorgia Meloni Vows to Unite Italy as Right-Wing Coalition On Track to Win

    Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, is favored to become the country’s first female prime minister. Her coalition is projected to win Sunday’s parliamentary elections as Europe faces an economic downturn. Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg News

  • Team World spoil Roger Federer's Laver Cup farewell party with final-day fightback

    Team Europe 8 Team World 13 Tiafoe saves four match points before beating Tsitsipas to clinch title Djokovic loses to Auger-Aliassime in straight sets

  • 12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

    British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views.

  • Celtics’ Jayson Tatum cracks CBS’ top 3 small forwards for 2022-23 season

    "The perfect modern wing, he can score at all three levels, has improved as a playmaker (though he still has room to grow there), and is a high-level defender both on and off the ball," writes CBS.

  • Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment

    "Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment

  • Teaching Black children to swim heals generational trauma and saves lives, experts say

    Experts told USA TODAY the racist history of recreational swimming leaves Black people less likely to learn to swim.

  • Prosecuting the insurrectionists

    The Justice Department is racking up guilty pleas in the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

  • Swapping Hong Kong for Crewe: 'We won't go back'

    The BBC has followed families who have moved from Hong Kong to the UK, to see if life is everything they hoped for.

  • Kevin Stefanski says Jacoby Brissett’s leadership has been a boon for Browns through three weeks

    The #Browns' head coach said Brissett was one of many key leaders on the team.

  • In China, buyers occupy 'rotting' unfinished homes

    STORY: China’s so-called ‘rotting’ apartments are a far cry from what these home buyers were promised. When Mrs. Xu bought her new build in the city of Guilin three years ago the property brochure said riverfront views and clean city air. The reality is unpainted walls, holes where electric sockets should be, no gas or running water and bleak living conditions. Every day she climbs up and down several flights of stairs carrying heavy water bottles filled from a hose outside.When Xu bought her flat in early 2019, the apartment was already under construction – so she invested all her family’s savings to secure it. It’s developer, Jiadengbao Real Estate, was well underway marketing the flats which would come with under floor heating and - they said - a shared swimming pool.But in mid-2020 - construction stalled as China entered a deep real estate slump forcing cash-strapped builders to down tools. Being unemployed and with no other savings – Xu had no choice but to move in. Now instead of a swimming pool, she and about 20 other buyers living in the complex share a makeshift outdoor toilet and gather during the day at a table and benches in the central courtyard.They are part of a movement of home buyers around China who have moved into what they call "rotting" apartments, either to pressure developers and authorities to complete them or out of financial necessity. "I bought this apartment in 2019 when they were advertising it so strongly."“It's not easy for the common folk to buy a house during their lifetime, so we have to fight for our rights and interests.”"Sometimes we buy water to drink and save the bottles, these bottles, to fill up with water. We had no other choice when moved in here but to set up a water pipe here (for dispensing water). Us flat owners wash our clothes and hair here. Since there's no hot water, no water and no electricity, so we wait until after the water from the hose here has warmed up by the sun, then we wash our hair. We just wait for it (to warm up) then wash our hair."Since the debt crisis erupted in 2021, thousands more home buyers have been caught in similar predicaments as developers went bankrupt or abandoned struggling projects.The proliferation of unfinished apartments has sparked unprecedented collective disobedience, fuelled by social media.In late June, thousands of home buyers in at least 100 cities threatened to halt mortgage payments to protest stalled construction.Nor Jiadengbao Real Estate or the local city government responded to a requests for comment.Last November local authorities said they had set up a group to resolves issues in the area. While some local governments have taken steps to prop up the property market by setting up bailout funds, buyers like Xu, who paid deposits in advance and are on the hook for mortgages, remain in limbo."It feels like suddenly crashing from paradise back to the ground. All the family's efforts were invested in this house. Originally, my son was old enough (to get married), so that I bought him this flat. He wanted to start his own business in this city, but I didn't expect the building to be rotten. Now in my family, my son doesn't talk to me and my husband doesn't talk to me either."

  • USA set basketball World Cup record with 145-69 thumping of South Korea

    A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals.

  • Wawa store ransacked by about 100 teenagers caught on video, Philadelphia police say

    The incident reportedly caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

  • Pro-Life Activist Arrested After SWAT Team Raids Home with Guns Drawn in Front of ‘Screaming’ Children

    Mark Houck, a pro-life author and sidewalk counselor was arrested in front of his children after the DOJ ordered a SWAT raid on his house for alleged violations of the FACE Act.

  • Large police presence at Kennywood

    There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin.