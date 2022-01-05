13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire
At least 13 people, including seven children, died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a large house fire in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.(Jan. 5)
A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.
“They are just being inhumane at this point ... no compassion at all.”
A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.
Jana Duggar's charge of endangering the welfare of a child has been adjudicated, Fox News can exclusively report.
Chris Vetter, of New Hampshire State Police, warns drivers about the slick conditions.
The rapper and singer showed off her shape with a sultry dance to "Rodeo" by City Girls
NH AGThe father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who was reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, has been arrested in the latest twist in the investigation. Adam Montgomery, 31, was booked Tuesday evening on an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, Harmony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Prosecutors have also charged Montgomery with one misdemeanor charge of interference wi
A Texas man has been indicted for the 2010 murder of his former live-in girlfriend’s daughter as prosecutors reveal for the first time how she was killed. A grand jury in Mitchell County indicted Shawn C. Adkins, 35, last week on one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of Colorado City girl Hailey Dunn, 13, local outlet KTAB-TV reports. In court documents obtained by KTAB, prosecutors allege that Adkins killed the eighth-grader by striking her in the head with a
On Monday, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on numerous counts of fraud following a months-long federal trial.
North Korean state media has claimed Kim Jong-Il invented “wheat wraps,” which closely resemble burritos. In a propaganda video from Pen News, a street food stand outside the Kumsong Food Factory in Pyongyang was shown selling “wheat wraps” to people, including children and soldiers. It is unclear who in North Korea has access to the burrito-adjacent “wheat wraps.”
Whataburger is opening nine restaurants in Middle Tennessee. Where will they be?
Cal Lock of Milwaukee stopped at Wong's Wok on New Year's Eve, where he worked with his daughter, and was shot in the parking lot. He wanted to check his schedule when, family said, an argument with a co-worker erupted.
Investigators say Ricardo Guedes was born in Brazil in 1972 but used a dead child's identity in 1998 when he successfully applied for a US passport.
A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]
At least five shots were fired and one man was shot.
The Northglenn homeowners say they were getting ready for work when they heard the truck speeding down the street and then crash. They had bought it just weeks earlier.