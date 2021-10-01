13 Disney World attractions that are still there 50 years after the theme park opened

A view of Main Street, USA, and Cinderella Castle at Disney World in August 2020. Charles Sykes/AP

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, celebrates its 50th anniversary on Friday, October 1.

When the resort opened on October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom was the only theme park guests could visit.

Magic Kingdom has undergone many changes since, but these opening-day attractions are still there today.

Frontierland's Country Bear Jamboree, a musical attraction with a cast of singing bears, has been entertaining Disney World guests for 50 years.

Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World's Frontierland. Disney

In addition to being an opening-day Disney World attraction, Frontierland's Country Bear Jamboree is one of the last attractions Walt Disney worked on before his death in 1966, according to Disney World's website.

The show was originally slated to run at Walt's never-built Mineral King ski resort, but moved to the Magic Kingdom when the project was canceled, as the OC Register reported.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant still has one of the best views in Magic Kingdom.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant in Disney World's Storybook Circus. Disney

Dumbo the Flying Elephant has undergone some major changes over the years, as the Disney Parks Blog has reported.

When Fantasyland was renovated in 2012, Dumbo the Flying Elephant became part of a big top-themed land called Storybook Circus, the Disney Parks Blog reported at the time.

Now, the ride has an indoor queue with a kids' play area and a second set of Dumbo vehicles.

The Hall of Presidents has been telling the story of the country's founding since Disney World opened.

The Hall of Presidents at Disney World. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Liberty Square's Hall of Presidents brings the story of the country's founding to life using three large movie screens and audio-animatronic figures of every US president.

The attraction was inspired by "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln," a show that Walt Disney developed for the 1964 New York World's Fair, according to Walt Disney World's website.

"Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln" marked the first time the Walt Disney Imagineering team had ever created a human animatronic, according to Disney's website. The 25-minute-long show runs continuously throughout the day, the website says.

The Haunted Mansion has added an interactive queue and deeper storyline over the years, but many of the attraction's special effects haven't changed since the ride's opening.

The Haunted Mansion at Disney World. Tarah Chieffi

The Haunted Mansion has 999 ghosts and is noteworthy for being the only Disney attraction that is located in a different land in each park around the world, as Disney Parks Blogs reported.

"It's a small world" has been a classic Disney World attraction since it opened.

"It's a small world" at Disney World. Disney

Like the Hall of Presidents, "it's a small world" was also created for the 1964 New York World's Fair, according to the Walt Disney World website.

After the fair, the attraction moved into its permanent home at Disneyland in 1966 and was re-created for Disney World in 1971, the website notes.

Jungle Cruise's ride with animatronic animals recently underwent a revamp.

Jungle Cruise at Disney World. Tarah Chieffi

Jungle Cruise reopened to the public this July with a new look after a months-long renovation.

In January, Disney officials said in a statement cited by the OC Register that the 10-minute ride would undergo a revamp to remove "negative depictions of native people."

The ride previously incorporated a number of outdated stereotypes, including racist references to Indigenous peoples, such as the shrunken-head dealer Trader Sam, that have since been removed.

Now, the ride has a new storyline and, for the first time, a Disney staff member is a character in the attraction, according to Inside the Magic.

Disney World's Mad Tea Party attraction has been a mainstay of the theme park since it opened.

The Mad Tea Party attraction at Walt Disney World. Disney

Mad Tea Party riders spin in a colorful, oversized teacup to a version of the "Unbirthday Song" from the 1951 film, "Alice in Wonderland," which inspired the attraction.

You can curb the intensity by turning the wheel more slowly or not turning it at all and just enjoying the ride.

Peter Pan's Flight is one of the few remaining attractions that has been around since opening day at both Disneyland and Disney World.

The Peter Pan attraction at Walt Disney World. Disney

Riders of Peter Pan's Flight sail in pirate ships through familiar scenes from the 1953 animated film. The ride remains largely unchanged, though the queue did receive an overhaul that takes guests on an interactive adventure inside the Darling family home.

Not only is the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel a Disney World opening-day attraction, it's also about 50 years older than most rides at the theme park.

The Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Disney World. Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images

The carousel was originally built in 1917 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and was operated as the Liberty Carousel at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan, according to the Walt DIsney World website.

The 90-horse carousel, which went by the name of Cinderella's Golden Carousel when Disney World opened, is also the largest in North America, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney World visitors have been walking through the Swiss Family Treehouse for 50 years.

The Swiss Family Treehouse at Disney World. Vernon Wentz/Disney

Based on the 1960 live-action film "Swiss Family Robinson," this 6-story-high attraction lets visitors tour each room of the home.

The Tomorrowland Speedway - a version of Disneyland's Autopia - is an almost half-mile race track.

The Tomorrowland Speedway at Disney World. Disney

The track is modeled after the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the Disney Parks Blog, and the cars are small enough (and travel slow enough) for kids to get behind the wheel.

The ride has undergone a few name changes over the years. It opened as the Grand Prix Raceway, according to The Mouse For Less, and went through a stint as the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway before landing on its current name.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has stations on Main Street, USA, in Frontierland, and in Fantasyland.

The Walt Disney World Railroad Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Walt Disney World Railroad was inspired by Walt Disney's lifelong love of trains. (He even had a train in his backyard in the 1950s, as the Disney Parks Blog reported.)

The four narrow-gauge trains that traverse the one-and-a-half-mile track surrounding the Magic Kingdom are named for Walt, his brother Roy, his wife Lillian, and Imagineer Roger E. Broggie, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Like Country Bear Jamboree, Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room is a musical revue, though this one is populated by birds rather than bears.

The Enchanted Tiki Room at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World

This attraction in Magic Kingdom is based on Disneyland's Enchanted Tiki Room, which marked the first instance of Disney's groundbreaking audio-animatronic technology in the company's parks, according to the Walt Disney World website.

The Disney World attraction went by the name Tropical Serenade when it opened, as the Disney Parks Blog reported, and went through a few other iterations before receiving its current name in 2011.

