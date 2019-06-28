17 DIY 4th of July Wreaths For Your Front Door

School’s out, the weather is warm, summer is here, and nothing marks everybody’s favorite season like decorating with stars, stripes, and the colors of the flag. Sure, the other holidays might be more synonymous with festive wreaths (we’re looking at you, Christmas!), but there's no reason you can't hang a 4th of July wreath on your front door. And, as an added bonus, you can reuse it for Memorial Day and Labor Day decor.

These creative and beautiful DIY examples of 4th of July wreaths are not only easy to make and inexpensive, but they put the store-bought ones to shame. (Once you’ve started on the 4th of July bandwagon, try out one of these easy 4th of July craft ideas to really deck out your house.) Finish off the holiday celebrations by impressing your neighbors at the potluck with one of these red, white, and blue creations and delectable desserts.

