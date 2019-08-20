With 13% Earnings Growth, Did China Oil And Gas Group Limited (HKG:603) Outperform The Industry?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess China Oil And Gas Group Limited's (HKG:603) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

603's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of HK$282m has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -4.5%, indicating the rate at which 603 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if China Oil And Gas Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, China Oil And Gas Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.1% is below the HK Gas Utilities industry of 4.9%, indicating China Oil And Gas Group's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Oil And Gas Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.5% to 8.5%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research China Oil And Gas Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

