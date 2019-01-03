With 13% Earnings Growth, Did OCL India Limited (NSE:OCLINDIA) Outperform The Industry?

After looking at OCL India Limited’s (NSE:OCLINDIA) latest earnings announcement (31 March 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company’s performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Were OCLINDIA’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

OCLINDIA’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹4.3b has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 28%, indicating the rate at which OCLINDIA is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, OCL India has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the IN Basic Materials industry of 6.1%, indicating OCL India has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for OCL India’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.5% to 13%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 77% to 40% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While OCL India has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research OCL India to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

