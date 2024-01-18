13 failed food safety inspections in Tri-Cities area restaurants, sports bar and more

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in 13 food safety inspections of restaurants and other establishments selling food in the Tri-Cities area from Jan. 6-12.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 97 inspections, with 41 of those awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 repeat red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Businesses may have separate inspections of business lines with different health safety risks, such as grocery sales and a deli that prepares food.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Aki Sushi, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 11 (90 Red, 8 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities (only handwashing sink in kitchen had no hot water and no way to dry hands — corrected during inspection), raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Carniceria El Sol (Restaurant), 623 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 8 (75 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F), accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Carniceria Los Toreros (Restaurant), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Eastside Market (Food service), 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 9 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 5210 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (55 Red, 10 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (date not marked on food in cooler), improper cooling procedures, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Inca Mexican Restaurant, 1813 Leslie Road, Richland, Routine Jan. 10 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (no date on prepped food or ham) , improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Lep-re-kon Harvest Foods (Restaurant), 471 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 9 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, Routine Jan. 11 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (deli meat and other food without date marked and one container of moldy food), improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (45 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Taco Jose, 1400 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (65 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (produce and prepared food not dated), raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Taco Time, 2222 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (35 Red, 10 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures (tater tots were served after person in charge said they had reached their time limit in the hot case).

Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 9 (60 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, improper cold holding (>45°F), accurate thermometer not provided or used (employees had trouble finding them when asked), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 454 Keene Road, Richland, Follow-up Jan. 8 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Passed inspections

AFC Sushi at Safeway, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

American Legion Post, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Ameristar, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (Deli 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Anthology Events (DBA Castle Catering), 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (10 Red, 0 Blue) (Caterer 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Barracuda Coffee Co., 2171 Van Giesen St., Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 2775 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Broadway Flying ‘J’ Truckstop, 2216 E. Hillsboro Road, Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Cafe Magnolia (Restaurant), 4309 W. 27th Place Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 8 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Carniceria El Sol, 623 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 8 (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Commissary 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 5 Red, 0 Blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Store), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Carniceria Meat Market El Rodeo (Meat), 354 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Chiawana-Hawk’s Nest Student Store, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Routine Jan. 10 (10 Red, 10 Blue)

Cinco De Mayo Family Restaurant, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 9 (15 Red, 10 Blue)

Circle K, 3957 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (Food service 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 5 Red, 0 Blue)

Columbia Market (Store), 1831 W. Cartmell St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 8 (10 Red, 13 Blue)

Delicias Raspados, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 9 (15 Red, 10 Blue)

Doggie Style Gourmet (Commissary), 1415 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (0 Red,

0 Blue)

Domino’s, 4001 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (30 Red, 8 Blue)

Eastside Market (Store), 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Firehouse Subs, 6255 Keene Road, West Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Frichette Winery, 39412 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Routine Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Great Harvest Bread Co., 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 9 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Hot Mess Burgers & Fries, Event, Routine Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hot Tamales (Commissary), 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Jacksons, 1025 E. Jacobs Road N.E., Benton City, Routine Jan. 11 (Food service 0 Red, 2 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5326 Road 68 Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Juanitos Grill, Event, Follow-up Jan. 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Just A Minit Mart, 712 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 9 (Deli 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

KFC/Taco Bell, 901 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 11 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

KFC/Taco Bell, 109 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Ki-Be Elementary & Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Routine Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed, 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, Routine Jan. 9 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

King’s Cup Coffee, 3425 King Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (5 Red, 6 Blue)

La Palma Crepes N’ Rolls, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Jan. 10 (0 Red, 7 Blue)

Las Palomas Mexican Restaurant, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Routine Jan. 12 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Lep-re-kon Harvest Foods, 471 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Routine Jan. 9 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Produce 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Longbranch Saloon, 230006 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, Routine Jan. 11 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Los Toreros, 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 8 (Grocery 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 5 Blue) (Restaurant 0 Red, 5 Blue)

Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 9 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

MyFroYo, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Routine Jan. 10 (20 Red, 10 Blue)

North Prosser Market, 130702 W. Johnson Way, Prosser, Routine Jan. 9 (Food service 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Our Cookie House (Food service), 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Follow-up Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Panda Express, 401 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 8 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Papa John’s Pizza, 2187 W. Van Giesen St., Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (15 Red, 11 Blue)

Papa Murphy’s Take And Bake Pizza, 612 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 10 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 11 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Pho Lao Laan Xang, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 9 (30 Red, 10 Blue)

Pik-A-Pop Conoco Gas Station, 505 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 9 (Food service 20 Red, 5 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Raan Coffee, 9425 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (5 Red, 2 Blue)

Rancho Meat Market, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (Food service 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 5 Blue) (Meat 5 Red, 11 Blue)

Red Lion Airport Hotel (Coffee), 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 9 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Revival in a Cup, 509 Ninth St., Benton City, Follow-up Jan. 11 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Rice & Noodles, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (10 Red, 8 Blue)

Safeway, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Coffee 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Sake Express, 2576 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Follow-up Jan. 10 (5 Red, 8 Blue)

Streetz Hibachi, Event, Routine Jan. 9 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Sushiya, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 12 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tailwind - Coffee, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (Coffee 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Post-TSA 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Pre-TSA 15 Red, 0 Blue)

The Coffee Crush, 6615 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, Follow-up Jan. 10 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

The Kozy Kup, 2250 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Jan. 8 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

The Medusa, 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Jan. 10 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

The Original Pancake House, 424 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Jan. 10 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

The Palm Bar & Grill, 603 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Jan. 9 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Tina’s Tasty Treats, 1325 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Two Bits & A Bite, 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Ty’s Bar & Grill, 3880 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Jan. 11 (25 Red, 30 Blue)

V-5 Market, 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Routine Jan. 11 (Commissary 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Restaurant 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Vida Saludable Activa, 2508 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 11 (15 Red, 0 Blue)