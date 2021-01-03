How 13 famous chefs make scrambled eggs

Ree Drummond uses uses bits of smoked salmon and chopped chives in her scrambled eggs. NBC/Getty Images; Food Network

Scrambled eggs are an easy-to-make breakfast staple, but there are little things you can do to step up your scramble.

We turned to some of the most famous celebrity chefs to see how they scramble their eggs.

From serving them on a hot plate like Alton Brown to adding smoked salmon like Bobby Flay, Heston Blumenthal, and Ree Drummond, here are scrambled egg recipes from famous chefs.

There are so many tricks to cooking the perfect egg, but the world's most famous chefs have their own methods.

While you may expect these chefs to go all out with exotic egg recipes, extravagant cooking methods, or over-the-top ingredients, their tips and tricks for making scrambled eggs are surprisingly simple.

Here are 13 scrambled egg recipes straight from the kitchens of your favorite chefs.

Bobby Flay's scrambled eggs aren't complete without smoked salmon.

Bobby Flay adds salmon to his eggs. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images and YouTube/Crown Publishing Group

Bobby Flay is a man with many recipes. He has shared his tips for the perfect cast iron scrambled eggs, a recipe for scrambled eggs with goat cheese, and the internet has even tried to master his famous scrambled eggs from Gato.

But if you want the most basic Bobby Flay recipe for scrambled eggs, look no further than his brunch-worthy eggs. His special ingredients for "the best scrambled eggs" are smoked salmon, scallions, and goat cheese butter.

See the recipe here »

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, also uses smoked salmon.

The Pioneer Woman is known for perfecting classic dishes. NBC/Getty Images; Food Network

Her recipe, humbly named "Best Scrambled Eggs Ever," uses bits of smoked salmon and chopped chives to give it that little something special. Other than its add-ins, the recipe is pretty simple. To set herself apart from the others, she does suggest passing the eggs through a mesh strainer and serving them with a toasted bagel.

See the recipe here »

Sunny Anderson mixes a bit of water and lots of cheese into her scrambled eggs.

Sunny Anderson only adds water, salt, pepper, and cheese to her eggs. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Food Network/YouTube

Low and slow "like barbecue" is Sunny Anderson's key to perfect scrambled eggs. The Food Network personality first adds about a tablespoon of water to her eggs (she uses a dozen in her recipe) and whisks them until they're nice and frothy.

Once the eggs are cooked halfway, Anderson adds a pinch of salt and pepper, and after a little more cooking — but before they're dry — she adds a generous amount of shredded cheese.

"To me, when you go to a diner and ask for cheesy eggs, it's not about them being sprinkled with cheese, you gotta put some cheese in it — hold it together," she said.

See the recipe here »

Chrissy Teigen's trick for cheesy eggs is heavy cream.

Chrissy Teigen has learned the trick to making cheesy eggs without the cheese. Mike Coppola/Getty Images and Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

This model-turned-chef has made waves with her cookbooks, but her scrambled egg recipe comes to you straight from Instagram. In a 2015 post, Teigen told followers how to make cheesy scrambled eggs without any cheese. Her trick? A "hearty splash" of heavy cream.

See the recipe here »

Tyler Florence likes to add an extra yolk.

Tyler Florence and his eggs before they're cooked to perfection. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and Instagram/Tyler Florence

Florence posted an Instagram back in 2012 briefly detailing how to make an ideal batch of scrambled eggs, but since then he's upped his egg game. His new method includes adding one single yolk to the batch.

"I make scrambled eggs and omelettes the same way. It's three eggs and one yolk, so it's rich and very, very yellow," he told POPSUGAR in 2018. "I'll drop them into a pan with whole butter, probably a tablespoon. I also like to stir a little crème fraiche or sour cream into the eggs, and good sea salt."

See the recipe here »

But Martha Stewart doesn't add anything to hers.

Martha Stewart and her fluffy eggs. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images and YouTube/Martha Stewart

Unlike so many other chefs, Stewart doesn't use anything but eggs for her scrambled eggs.

"If you have really good eggs, you don't need anything in the eggs at all," she said in a cooking video entitled "Scrambled Eggs 101" on MarthaStewart.com.

For her recipe, the most important factors are low heat and constant motion. To get the perfect batch you simply have need to keep the eggs moving once you've dropped them into a buttered skillet.

See the recipe here »

Alton Brown's eggs are best served on a hot plate.

Alton Brown's recipe calls for whole milk. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images and YouTube/AdamandAlton

This Food Network host spent four years torturing contestants on "Cutthroat Kitchen" by forcing them to get creative while cooking. No wonder his trick for the perfect scrambled egg is all about technique.

His straightforward recipe calls for the addition of whole milk, but he really stresses the importance of cooking them in the middle of the pan and serving them on a warm plate.

See the recipe here »

Gordon Ramsay uses a very specific recipe, but fans say the extra effort is worth it.

Chef Gordon Ramsay uses a very interesting ingredient. Ethan Miller/Getty Images and YouTube/WatchTheDaily

This renowned chef uses crème fraîche for a creamier scrambled egg and says to serve it over toast. It's not the easiest recipe ever, but those who have tried it claim that the eggs will melt in your mouth.

See the recipe here »

Emeril Lagasse prefers his eggs heavily whisked.

The eggs are easy to make. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images and YouTube/Emeril Lagasse

Lagasse made waves with his shows "Emeril Live" and "Essence of Emeril," but he didn't drop his go-to scrambled egg recipe until 2015.

As press for his "Essential Emeril" cookbook, he shared three need-to-know rules for cooking the perfect batch of scrambled eggs: whisking well, waiting until the right moment to stir, and serving them on a warm plate.

See the recipe here »

Heavy whisking and a pan greased with both butter and oil are the keys to Adam Richman's fluffy scrambled eggs.

Adam Richman keeps his scrambled eggs pretty simple. Mike Pont/Getty Images; Delish/YouTube

Chef Adam Richman is of the school of belief that the more you whisk your eggs, the fluffier and more velvety they'll become once cooked.

You're going to want to crack a few eggs into a bowl, add a bit of milk, and whisk until the mixture is frothy. Next, pour your mixture into a pan, which should be greased with a combination of butter and oil. Let the eggs sit for a bit so they begin to set and then drag the edges toward the center to achieve fluffy folds of egg. The most important step is to take the eggs off the heat once they're mostly cooked; the residual heat from the pan will finish cooking them.

See the recipe here »

Jamie Oliver only uses salt and butter while cooking his English, American, and French-style scrambled eggs.

Jamie Oliver has recipes for perfect English, American, and French-style scrambled eggs. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Jamie Oliver/YouTube

The big difference between Oliver's three variations is the method used to cook each one.

For Oliver's English scramble, he butters a pan and seasons the scramble with a pinch of salt. He then folds the eggs every few seconds with a silicone spatula before taking them off the heat and allowing them to continue to cook.

The French scramble uses a bain-marie to cook the eggs using steam, while the American iteration involves cooking them directly in the pan with butter.

See the recipes here »

Millie Peartree scrambles her eggs straight in the pan with a bit of butter, salt, pepper, and gruyere cheese.

Chef Millie Peartree started her cooking journey when she was just 6 years old making, you guessed it, scrambled eggs.

Unlike traditional approaches, Peartree's ditches cracking the eggs into a mixing bowl and drops them right into a pan on medium-low with a tablespoon of butter already melted. For extra-cramy eggs, she adds a bit more butter in the middle of cooking. Once the eggs have set, Peartree shreds some gruyere, resulting in a soft, smooth, and creamy batch of eggs.

See the recipe here »

If you want to go above and beyond to create elegant scrambled eggs, Heston Blumenthal's recipe is the way to go.

Heston Blumenthal's creamy scrambled eggs feature smoked salmon and beurre noisette. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Waitrose & Partners/YouTube

The multi-sensory culinary wizard Heston Blumenthal also opts for a bain-marie to cook his scrambled eggs.

Blumenthal adds a bit of milk, double cream, butter, salt, and pepper to seven eggs and lightly whisks them together in a glass bowl. He then places the bowl above a pot of lightly simmering water and patiently stirs the mixture, allowing the heat to thicken it to a custard-like consistency over 15 minutes.

He finishes the eggs by adding in some chopped smoked salmon and a drizzle of beurre noisette — a browned butter sauce (don't worry, he teaches you how to make it) — and sherry vinegar.

See the recipe here »

