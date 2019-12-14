13 fascinating animal species discovered in the last decade, from the 'Wakanda' fish to the world's tiniest frog

Jana Bedek, HBSD

Scientists estimate that they have not yet identified 86% of species on Earth, and 91% of ocean species.

In the last decade, however, they've made some exiting discoveries, including cave-dwelling translucent snails, ancient human ancestors, and a new species of orangutan.

Here are 14 fascinating animals unearthed in the last decade.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Earth is crawling with lifeforms, and most of them are unknown to us humans.

A 2011 study estimated that scientists had not yet identified 86% of species on Earth, and 91% of ocean species. Scientists chip away at that number every year, traveling to remote mountain forests and the deepest regions of the seas to catalogue new animals.

They've uncovered bizarre creatures in extreme environments and unknown mammals hiding in plain sight.

Here are 14 fascinating animals that scientists found in the last decade.

Earth is home to an estimated 8.7 million species, though the vast majority remain undiscovered. In the last decade, scientists have found some surprising creatures.

coral reef andaman sea More

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/GreenpeaceIn 2017, researchers announced that the newfound Tapanuli orangutan is the seventh known great ape species — and the world's rarest.

tapanuli organutan More

Maxime Aliaga

There are only about 800 Tapanuli orangutans left, and they're threatened by hunting and habitat loss.

"Great apes are among the best-studied species in the world," conservation scientist Erik Meijaard said in a press release. "If after 200 years of serious biological research, we can still find new species in this group, what does it tell us about all the other stuff that we are overlooking?"

The olinguito is the first carnivore discovered in the Western Hemisphere since the 1970s.

olinguito More

Nature Picture Library / Getty Images Plus

In 2013, a researcher uncovered decades-old specimens of the small carnivore at the Chicago Field Museum. They had been labeled as olingos, a similar species, but olinguitos live at a much higher elevation than olingos.

So a team trekked out into the clouds forests of Ecuador to find this animal — the smallest known member of the raccoon family.

"The age of discovery is not over," Kristofer Helgen, curator of mammals at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, told National Geographic at the time. "In 2013 we have found this spectacular, beautiful animal, and there's a lot more to come."

In 2017, a giant rat fell from a tree, straight into the hands of a mammologist who knew he'd found something new.

vika giant rat More