13 High-Protein Snack Food Recipes to Boost Your Energy

Some cake recipes will instruct you to simply grease your cake pans with butter, oil, or cooking spray before you add your batter; others will instruct you to dust that grease with a little bit of flour or sugar to keep your cake from sticking to the pan. Both those methods can be effective, but neither are foolproof. If you want a guarantee that your cake won’t stick to the pan, you’ll have to line it with parchment paper.