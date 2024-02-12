13 hospitalized after tour boat collides with another boat in Miami
Nearly 30 people are recovering from injuries after a tour boat collided with an apparent private vessel in Miami.
Nearly 30 people are recovering from injuries after a tour boat collided with an apparent private vessel in Miami.
Travel startup Layla — backed by firstminute capital, M13, Booking.com co-founder Andy Phillips, Skyscanner co-founder Barry Smith, and Paris Hilton — said today that it has acquired AI-powered itinerary building bot Roam Around. Roam Around was founded last year by Shie Gabbai, a former Google employee who worked on Waze. As part of the deal, Roam Around's team of five is joining Layla.
Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health-tech enabling private clinics to access diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical products, has secured $4.2 million debt-equity in a pre-Series A round. The funds will be used to scale operations in the East African country, and to deepen health care access to the masses through the rollout of a B2B health and occupational service that will enable uninsured workers access care at its network of partner clinics for a fixed monthly fee. The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments, Perivoli Innovations.
Greenlaw had to be carted off the field.
Butler is absent for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
Experts reasoned that a large refund amounts to an interest-free loan to the government.
Lack of direction from Congress on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 could complicate filing season for millions of taxpayers.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime next season.
The startup that develops the phone app for casino resort giant WinStar has secured an exposed database that was spilling customers' private information to the open web. Oklahoma-based WinStar bills itself as the "world's biggest casino" by square footage. The casino and hotel resort also offers an app, My WinStar, in which guests can access self-service options during their hotel stay, their rewards points and loyalty benefits, and casino winnings.
The 49ers made a trade that would have set most teams back for years.
This beautiful, functional kettle rivals pricier brands and has garnered over 500 5-star reviews.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and Le Creuset.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we noted throughout 2023.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off tonight. Here's how to watch via streaming, cable and for free.