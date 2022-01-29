13 Inches Of Snow Possible In Fairfield: Patch PM
Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:
'Near Blizzard Conditions' Possible Saturday In Fairfield
The town has announced emergency parking restrictions in anticipation of the storm, which could bring more than a foot of snow to Fairfield.>>>Read more.
Fairfield Coronavirus Infection Rate Drops
Connecticut's coronavirus metrics continue to improve. Here is how Fairfield compares.>>>Read more.
$202.5 Million Fairfield Schools Budget Passed By Board Of Ed
The Fairfield school board reduced the budget by roughly $1.5 million, but it is still about $10.4 million more than last year.>>>Read more.
Fairfield Area Pets Newly Up For Adoption: Meet Sybil, Jayden, Mollie & More
These pets are waiting for their forever home in Fairfield area shelters.>>>Read more.
