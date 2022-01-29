13 Inches Of Snow Possible In Fairfield: Patch PM

Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:

The town has announced emergency parking restrictions in anticipation of the storm, which could bring more than a foot of snow to Fairfield.>>>Read more.

Connecticut's coronavirus metrics continue to improve. Here is how Fairfield compares.>>>Read more.

The Fairfield school board reduced the budget by roughly $1.5 million, but it is still about $10.4 million more than last year.>>>Read more.

These pets are waiting for their forever home in Fairfield area shelters.>>>Read more.

