13 Inches Of Snow Possible In Fairfield: Patch PM

Anna Bybee-Schier
·1 min read

Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:

'Near Blizzard Conditions' Possible Saturday In Fairfield

The town has announced emergency parking restrictions in anticipation of the storm, which could bring more than a foot of snow to Fairfield.>>>Read more.

Fairfield Coronavirus Infection Rate Drops

Connecticut's coronavirus metrics continue to improve. Here is how Fairfield compares.>>>Read more.

$202.5 Million Fairfield Schools Budget Passed By Board Of Ed

The Fairfield school board reduced the budget by roughly $1.5 million, but it is still about $10.4 million more than last year.>>>Read more.

Fairfield Area Pets Newly Up For Adoption: Meet Sybil, Jayden, Mollie & More

These pets are waiting for their forever home in Fairfield area shelters.>>>Read more.

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch

