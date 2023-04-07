13 Indiana companies make Newsweek's 2023 'Most Trustworthy' in America list

Old National Bank on Monument Circle on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indianapolis.

More than a dozen Indiana-based companies have landed on the 2023 list of Newsweek magazine’s “Most Trustworthy Companies in America.”

Newsweek’s list is based on a survey of about 25,000 customers, employees and investors of 3,100 companies with more than $500 million in revenues, asking them how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer" and "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development.”

The result placed 700 companies spread over 23 industry categories on the list.

Indiana companies on Newsweek's 'Most Trustworthy' list are:

ADESA

Headquarters: Carmel

Industry: Automotive & Components

Industry Rank: 9

Old National Bank

Headquarters: Evansville

Industry: Banks

Industry rank: 12

Allison Transmission

Headquarters; Indianapolis

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment

Industry rank: 14

Atlas

Headquarters: Evansville

Industry: Transport, Logistics & Packaging

Industry rank: 14

Simon Property Group

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Industry: Real Estate & Housing

Industry rank: 17

Steel Dynamics

Headquarters: Fort Wayne

Industry: Materials & Chemicals

Industry rank: 18

Thor Industries

Headquarters: Elkhart

Industry: Automotive & Components

Industry rank: 18

Apria

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Industry: Health Care & Life Sciences

Industry rank: 24

Kimball Electronics

Headquarters: Jasper

Industry: Technology Hardware

Industry rank: 24

Cummins

Headquarters: Columbus

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment

Industry rank: 26

AES Indiana

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Industry: Energy & Utilities

Industry rank: 28

Franklin Electric

Headquarters: Fort Wayne

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment

Industry rank: 30

Do It Best

Headquarters: Fort Wayne

Industry: Retail

Industry rank: 50

To view the full list, visit newsweek.com.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Which Indiana companies are the most trustworthy? Survey says these 13