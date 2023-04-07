13 Indiana companies make Newsweek's 2023 'Most Trustworthy' in America list

Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read
Old National Bank on Monument Circle on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indianapolis.
More than a dozen Indiana-based companies have landed on the 2023 list of Newsweek magazine’s “Most Trustworthy Companies in America.”

Newsweek’s list is based on a survey of about 25,000 customers, employees and investors of 3,100 companies with more than $500 million in revenues, asking them how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer" and "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development.”

The result placed 700 companies spread over 23 industry categories on the list.

Indiana companies on Newsweek's 'Most Trustworthy' list are:

ADESA

Headquarters: Carmel                       

Industry: Automotive & Components  

Industry Rank: 9

Old National Bank

Headquarters: Evansville        

Industry: Banks                                        

Industry rank: 12

Allison Transmission

Headquarters; Indianapolis

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment

Industry rank: 14

Atlas                          

Headquarters: Evansville

Industry: Transport, Logistics & Packaging  

Industry rank: 14

Simon Property Group

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Industry: Real Estate & Housing       

Industry rank: 17

Steel Dynamics

Headquarters: Fort Wayne           

Industry: Materials & Chemicals         

Industry rank: 18

Thor Industries   

Headquarters: Elkhart                

Industry: Automotive & Components       

Industry rank: 18

Apria                       

Headquarters: Indianapolis              

Industry: Health Care & Life Sciences    

Industry rank: 24

Kimball Electronics

Headquarters: Jasper       

Industry: Technology Hardware                 

Industry rank: 24

Cummins     

Headquarters: Columbus           

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment   

Industry rank: 26

AES Indiana              

Headquarters: Indianapolis             

Industry: Energy & Utilities                     

Industry rank: 28

Franklin Electric

Headquarters: Fort Wayne    

Industry: Machines & Industrial Equipment

Industry rank: 30

Do It Best            

Headquarters: Fort Wayne       

Industry: Retail                                          

Industry rank: 50

To view the full list, visit newsweek.com.

