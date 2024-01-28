13 injured in 43-car crashes on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

It was a horrifying morning on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for hundreds of people Saturday as 43 cars and trucks were involved in crashes, sending 13 people to hospitals. Maryland Transportation Authority police police said it started around 8 a.m. with one crash that turned into a massive 23-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the westbound span of the bridge that took six hours to clear up. Additionally, MDTA police said investigators believe some 20 more vehicles were involved in a series of other crashes.

