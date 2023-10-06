13 Investigates: Disorder and discipline in the Nevada National Guard
Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears hears from former military personnel, advocates and military families about serious concerns of disorder instead of discipline.
Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears hears from former military personnel, advocates and military families about serious concerns of disorder instead of discipline.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.
Now that he's left "Yellowstone," the Oscar winner is ready to release his next Western. And the next.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
If they break up, the guy can always dress as a 'zombie' Travis Kelce, says one TikToker.
Dick Butkus was one of the most feared players in football.
Colleen Ballinger's brother, Chris, and his wife, Jessica, run the Ballinger Family YouTube channel which wrote several comments regarding JoJo Siwa, James Charles and Ballinger sibling, Trent.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Who's in the cast? What are critics saying? Answering all your burning questions about the new Paramount+ film.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.
With this, EngFlow is teaming up with tipi to extend its services beyond support for build tools like Bazel, Goma and Soong to create a remote build service for CMake, the de facto standard for building C++ code. EngFlow co-founder and CEO Helen Altshuler told me that she and her co-founder and CTO Ulf Adams (who were both instrumental in creating Bazel and the community around it) and EngFlow Chief Strategy Officer Rob Khedouri flew to Switzerland last year to meet with the tipi team, which is based in Switzerland. Since it's quite unusual for a startup at EngFlow's stage to invest in other startups, I asked Adams, who noted that the teams actually met multiple times, if they had made that trip to see if they could potentially acquire tipi.
The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of SuperOrdinary, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands the startup works with: Olaplex, Farmacy and Biossance, to name a few. The Los Angeles-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help American and European consumer brands scale on marketplaces like Amazon, sell through social commerce and break into the Chinese market. Investors in this round included Manzanita, Alliance Consumer Growth, Demira GateUpper90 and SuperOrdinary founder and CEO Julian Reis.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
"Are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?"
ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.