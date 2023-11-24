13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals released in exchange with Hamas

International Red Cross vehicles are seen reportedly carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas across the Rafah border point in southern Gaza on the way to Egypt on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai nationals on Friday afternoon as part of the limited negotiated pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, the first since hostilities began on Oct. 7.

The first group of Israeli hostages was turned over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Egypt. No details were released Friday afternoon about the returning hostages.

Officials said the exchange happened in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. In the meantime, the Israeli Defense Forces had completed its preparations to return the hostages to Israel. Once in Israel, they will be taken to hospitals for observation and reunited with their families

Officials from Thailand confirmed on Friday that 12 Thai nationals held by Hamas in Gaza were released.

"I have received confirmation from our national security team and ministry of foreign affairs that 12 Thai hostages have been released," said the Royal Thai Embassy. "Our RTE staffs are on their way to receive them. We should know more about their names and details, please stay tuned."

International Red Cross vehicles are seen reportedly carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas across the Rafah border point in southern Gaza on the way to Egypt on Friday. Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai nationals on Friday afternoon as part of the limited negotiated pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, the first since hostilities began on Oct. 7. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

As part of the cease-fire deal, Israeli Prison Service commissioner Katy Perry prepared to observe the release of Palestinian prisoners from the Damon prison.

"This is our mission, for the sake of returning the hostages home, and we will do it to the best of our abilities," Perry said.

The Israel Defense Forces prepare items for young hostages being released by Hamas on Friday. Photo courtesy Israel Defense Forces

Some Palestinians gather outside the prison, located in the West Bank north of Jerusalem, awaiting the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners, the first group of the 150 that will be freed over four days under the truce agreement.