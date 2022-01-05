13 killed in Philly fire, including 7 children
Fire tore through a duplex home early Wednesday in Philadelphia, killing 13 people, including seven children, fire officials said. (Jan, 5)
Thirteen people in Philadelphia died Wednesday when fire swept through a rowhouse. Most of the victims were children; Alecia Reid reports for CBS2.
The fire has killed at least 13 people, most of them children.
Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.
A local resident said the sound of screams woke him up around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He doesn't know if they were coming from people in the building that burned or from people on the street. Watch his interview on CBSN Philly.
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed Wednesday morning after flames ripped through a Philadelphia rowhouse, fire officials said.
