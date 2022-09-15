13 men arrested in Polk County sting targeting online predators of children

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a weeklong undercover operation targeting adults who prey upon children online for sexual activity.

During the operation, detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps and online dating sites, the Sheriff's Office said. Eight suspects showed up at an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to meet someone they thought was a child for sex. Detectives obtained warrants for five other suspects who were arrested and booked into jails in their respective counties. Three of the suspects thought they were arranging sex with a child through a conversation with a parent or guardian.

In all, detectives arrested 13 suspects, who face a total of 41 felony and three misdemeanor charges, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of material harmful to a child.

Of the suspects who had warrants, all of them sent sexually explicit images or videos to detectives, who they thought were 13, 14, or 15-year-old girls, or 14-year-old boys.

Police departments in Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport and Tampa, as well as the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the State Attorney's Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit participated in the operation.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk Sheriff's Office says 13 men arrested for targeting children online