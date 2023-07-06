13 metro Detroit restaurants pay $88K for violating minimum wage, child labor rules

A federal government investigation of more than a dozen metro Detroit Joe Vicari Restaurant Group operations found the group violated child labor hours, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

The labor department says it's recovered $88,020 in back wages and damages for 127 workers at the group's metro Detroit restaurants.

An investigation, according to the labor department, found that the restaurant group violated the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA) minimum wage and overtime provisions.

Workers at 13 locations, the labor department found, were denied their full wages. The restaurant operators were also found to allow a "minor-aged employee to work longer and later than legally permitted." For the child labor violations, the labor department assessed the group $791 in penalties.

Joe Muer Seafood is operated by the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group.

The labor department found that the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group violated the wage and overtime provisions when they paid:

Direct cash wages to non-tipped employees that were less than the required minimum wage.

An overtime rate to tipped employees based on their cash wage rather than minimum wage, which led to overtime violations.

Straight-time rates in cash for kitchen employees who worked overtime hours.

“A restaurant group in business for more than a few decades must be well aware of the laws protecting the wages of tipped and hourly employees,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit n a news release. “Violations like these are all too common in the food service industry. Employers are legally obligated to comply with federal law and make certain their managers are also well-versed in federal laws governing their employees.”

According to the labor department, they also found that the restaurant group failed to keep accurate pay records for employees paid in cash. The restaurant group also allowed a 15-year-old to work past 9 p.m. and more than eight hours in a day which violated child labor hours standards. They were also found in violation of minimum wage standards by deducting the cost of required uniforms from tipped employees.

In an email statement to the Free Press, the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group wrote:

"It is our priority that our employees are properly paid, and we want to thank the Department of Labor for working with us to ensure that the payroll errors that occurred during the pandemic were handled properly for our employees.

"As we worked to keep our employees employed and safe during Covid-19, our payroll company made some errors, which were recently brought to our attention, for which we take full responsibility. We were able to correct these errors and consider this a teachable moment. We thank our employees for their understanding and continued support."

According to the Department of Labor website, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FSLA) establishes minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and youth employment standards affecting employees in the private sector and in Federal, State and local government.

Joe Vicari Restaurant Group has been operating in the metro area for more than four decades. Under its restaurant umbrella, the group operates multiple Andiamo locations, Birmingham Pub, Bronze Door, Country Inn, Joe Muer Seafood, The Statler, Vito’s Italian Bakery and multiple 2941 Mediterranean Street Food locations.

