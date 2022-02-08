13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

·3 min read

An estimated 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in decades, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Three consecutive rainy seasons have failed as the region has recorded its driest conditions since 1981, the UN's World Food Programme said.

The drought has destroyed crops and inflicted "abnormally" high livestock deaths, forcing rural families who rely on herding and farming to abandon their homes.

Water and grazing land is in short supply and forecasts of below-average rainfall in the coming months only threaten more misery, said Michael Dunford, WFP's regional director in East Africa.

"Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa," he said in a statement.

"The situation requires immediate humanitarian action" to avoid a repeat of a crisis like that of Somalia in 2011, when 250,000 died of hunger during a prolonged drought.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri described the scene he witnessed during a recent trip to northeastern Kenya.

"While it's common to see dead livestock by the roadside... this time, they have not been hit by passing vehicles: they have died from thirst and starvation, and died in large numbers," he said.

"The drought is widespread, severe and likely to grow worse."

Food aid is being distributed across an arid swathe of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia where malnutrition rates are high and some 13 million people are at risk of severe hunger in the first quarter of this year.

- 'Catastrophe' -

The UN children's agency meanwhile assesses that as many as 20 million people in those three countries, plus Eritrea, will need water and food assistance over the next six months.

Mohamed Fall, UNICEF's regional director for eastern and southern Africa, said the situation was particularly dire for children and families.

Nearly 5.5 million children in the four countries are threatened by acute malnutrition, while 1.4 million risked falling into severe acute malnutrition, which can lead to death.

"UNICEF fears this number will increase by 50 percent if rains don't come in the next three months," Fall told reporters in Geneva via video-link.

"The needs are massive and urgent, and they are quickly outpacing the available funds to respond," he said.

"We need to act now to prevent a catastrophe."

According to WFP, some 5.7 million already need food assistance in southern and southeastern Ethiopia, including half a million malnourished children and mothers.

In Somalia, the number of people classified as seriously hungry is expected to rise from 3.5 million to 4.6 million by May unless urgent interventions are taken.

Another 2.8 million people need assistance in southeastern and northern Kenya, where a drought emergency was declared in September.

WFP said $327 million was required to respond to immediate needs over the next six months and support pastoral communities to become more resilient against recurring climate shocks.

UNICEF meanwhile is appealing for $123 million to cover life-saving needs in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Kenya through to the end of June.

In 2011, failed rains led to the driest year since 1951 in arid regions of Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Uganda.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change -- with Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, bearing the brunt.

np-nl/rjm/ah

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Malaise' in DR Congo as president's security aide arrested

    The surprise arrest of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's special security advisor while the head of state was abroad has sparked protests and fears of instability within the government.

  • Millions facing severe hunger in Horn of Africa - U.N. food agency

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. World Food Programme said on Tuesday that 13 million people across the Horn of Africa face severe hunger, calling for immediate assistance to avoid a repeat of a famine a decade ago that killed hundreds of thousands of people. "Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa," said Michael Dunford, Regional Director in the WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa. "Though it is not out of control, there is a severe drought in areas in Somali and some parts of Oromia and Southern regional states," Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu told Reuters.

  • Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return

    Hundreds of thousands of euphoric fans gather in the streets of Dakar to welcome the Senegalese national football team home after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal have competed in the Africa Cup of Nations for over fifty years and have reached the final twice -- but The Lions of Teranga never clinched the ultimate prize until Sunday.

  • New Naval Safety Command will help units better assess, mitigate their own risk

    The newly elevated Naval Safety Command will work throughout the chain of command to identify risks at their most manageable level, before they burden units and put sailors in danger.

  • UN: 13 million people face severe hunger in Horn of Africa

    Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program

  • Former Pope Benedict acknowledges 'errors occurred' in handling of Munich abuse allegations

    Former Pope Benedict on Tuesday acknowledged that errors occurred in the handling of sexual abuse cases while he was Archbishop of Munich decades ago but did not directly address allegations in a report that he mishandled four cases. A separate analysis written by four collaborators, however, contests the specific allegations against him. Benedict, 94 and infirm, issued a letter following the report released last month on abuse in the archdiocese from 1945 to 2019 which included the alleged failure to take action in those cases by then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger when he was Munich archbishop between 1977-1982.

  • Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

    Everton manager Frank Lampard says it would be detrimental to "handcuff" individual personalities such as Dele Alli after his new signing was criticised over his appearance during his presentation to fans.

  • U.S. fears Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

    Russia has amassed roughly 70% of the military force it would need for a full-scale invasion near the Ukraine border. The Biden administration fears an invasion could begin at any moment, even before the end of the Olympics. Christina Ruffini has more.

  • EU notifies Poland it will withhold its EU cash to cover unpaid fines

    The European Commission notified Poland on Tuesday it would withhold cash that the EU was to pay Warsaw as part of regular EU transfers, to cover the first part of fines imposed by the EU's court on Poland which the country did not pay. This is the first time that the Commission has to withhold EU money for a member country because it is not complying with a ruling by the EU's top court. Last September, the Court of Justice of the European Union put a 500,000 euro ($571,000) daily fine on Poland for not stopping the operations of its Turow lignite mine and power plant on the border with Czech Republic.

  • Readers comment on Florida's surgeon general, aid to immigrants and COVID-19

    Readers comment on Florida's surgeon general, aid to immigrants and COVID-19

  • What Afcon revealed about the challenges of intra-Africa travel

    Cameroon—this year’s host of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)—ranks 41st on the 2021 Africa Visa Openness Report (pdf), with nationals from 46 African countries requiring visas in advance to visit.

  • Reports say African startups raised record-smashing $4.3B to $5B in 2021

    Last year was record-breaking for African startups. The Big Deal tracks funding rounds from $100,000 and above from startups operating in Africa with their headquarters on the continent or HQ outside Africa but with founders from Africa.

  • As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying

    Mali has accused France's military of deliberately dividing the West African country and of committing espionage during its fight against Islamist militants, in the latest verbal volley that has seen relations spiral in recent weeks. Choguel Maiga, appointed interim Prime Minister following a coup last year, did not provide evidence for his claims, made during a meeting with global diplomats on Monday evening to which the media was also invited. French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • FA Cup: Leicester City fan storms field to attack celebrating Nottingham Forest players

    Nottingham Forest upset Leicester City in the fourth round on Sunday and a fan was very, very unhappy.

  • India signs deals to export 4.6 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday. The exports would allow the world's second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices. Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.

  • Korean micromobility startup Swing grabs $24M for growth, expands to Japan 

    Swing, a South Korean electric scooter and micromobility startup, announced today it has raised $24 million in a Series B round to spur its growth and expansion to Japan. The funding was led by White Star Capital, which also invested in Berlin-based Tier Mobility, and included existing backer Hashed, among others. With the fresh capital, Swing has raised a total of approximately $33 million (40 billion KRW) since its inception in 2019.

  • Canadian truckers protesting vaccines turned to a Christian fundraising site after GoFundMe blocked donations. They've already raised $4 million.

    The group known as Freedom Convoy turned to the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo after GoFundMe suspended their campaign.

  • Western Ukraine Is Preparing For An Influx Of Refugees If War With Russia Breaks Out

    People and companies are beginning to seek a safe haven in Ukraine’s west, close to NATO troops and EU nations. Even the US Embassy in Kyiv is considering the move.View Entire Post ›

  • African Union condemns coups, dodges Israel vote

    The African Union closed its annual summit Sunday by condemning a recent "wave" of military coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc, spurring fears of what its top official described as democratic "backpedalling".

  • Dakar explodes with joy as Senegal crowned African champions

    Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.