13 Milwaukee Common Council members decry acquittal in Michael Mattioli homicide trial

Thirteen of the 15-member Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday expressed disappointment in a jury's acquittal of a former Milwaukee police officer in the death of Joel Acevedo.

The jury found former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide Friday in Acevedo's April 2020 death. Mattioli was off duty when he restrained Acevedo for 10 minutes during a fight at Mattioli's home, he told investigators. The men were there with two other people after a night of partying.

Acevedo, 25, died days later.

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosts a vigil for Joel Acevedo after Michael Mattioli is acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide on Friday November 10, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis.

"To say we are disappointed by the acquittal on Friday of former Police Officer Michael Mattioli is an understatement," the council members said. "Joel Acevedo would be alive today had he not been placed in a chokehold. That sad reality is what it is, and for us it is clear that justice was not served."

Signing on to the statement were Common Council President José G. Pérez along with Alds. Jonathan Brostoff, Lamont Westmoreland, Khalif Rainey, Robert Bauman, Marina Dimitrijevic, Milele A. Coggs, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Mark Chambers Jr., Mark Borkowski, Scott Spiker and Russell W. Stamper, II. Alds. Andrea Pratt and Michael Murphy were not signators.

In his testimony, Mattioli denied choking Acevedo and said he planned to restrain him until police got there. He accused Acevedo of trying to steal from him and not leaving when asked to.

The council members added, "Our hearts go out to the Acevedo family, who must now turn to a civil court for justice in the case."

Michael Mattioli hugs his attorney Craig S. Powell after being acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide of Joel Acevedo during day five of the Mattioli jury trial on Friday November 10, 2023 seen in front of Judge David Swanson in the Public Safety Building in Milwaukee, Wis.

Acevedo's parents filed a federal civil lawsuit earlier this year against Mattioli, the first responding officer to the scene and Milwaukee’s police chief. They claim his constitutional rights were violated during the incident.

Their attorney said testimony in the criminal case should bolster the civil case.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Common Council members 'disappointed' by Mattioli acquittal