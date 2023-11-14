13 Milwaukee Common Council members decry acquittal in Michael Mattioli homicide trial
Thirteen of the 15-member Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday expressed disappointment in a jury's acquittal of a former Milwaukee police officer in the death of Joel Acevedo.
The jury found former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide Friday in Acevedo's April 2020 death. Mattioli was off duty when he restrained Acevedo for 10 minutes during a fight at Mattioli's home, he told investigators. The men were there with two other people after a night of partying.
Acevedo, 25, died days later.
"To say we are disappointed by the acquittal on Friday of former Police Officer Michael Mattioli is an understatement," the council members said. "Joel Acevedo would be alive today had he not been placed in a chokehold. That sad reality is what it is, and for us it is clear that justice was not served."
Signing on to the statement were Common Council President José G. Pérez along with Alds. Jonathan Brostoff, Lamont Westmoreland, Khalif Rainey, Robert Bauman, Marina Dimitrijevic, Milele A. Coggs, JoCasta Zamarripa, Larresa Taylor, Mark Chambers Jr., Mark Borkowski, Scott Spiker and Russell W. Stamper, II. Alds. Andrea Pratt and Michael Murphy were not signators.
In his testimony, Mattioli denied choking Acevedo and said he planned to restrain him until police got there. He accused Acevedo of trying to steal from him and not leaving when asked to.
The council members added, "Our hearts go out to the Acevedo family, who must now turn to a civil court for justice in the case."
Acevedo's parents filed a federal civil lawsuit earlier this year against Mattioli, the first responding officer to the scene and Milwaukee’s police chief. They claim his constitutional rights were violated during the incident.
Their attorney said testimony in the criminal case should bolster the civil case.
Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Common Council members 'disappointed' by Mattioli acquittal