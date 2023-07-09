13-month-old dies after mother accidentally runs toddler over with car in Arizona driveway, officials say

A 13-month-old girl is dead after her mother accidentally ran over her daughter while repositioning a car near their Arizona home, officials said.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office responded to the home on Western Drive in Cottonwood Thursday morning after receiving a 911 call from the mother reporting "she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car," according to a news release.

The car was parked in a gravel area near the home and the mother was attempting to maneuver it out of a tight space. She told police she thought she'd placed her daughter in her car seat a safe distance away.

"While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The child, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center," the sheriff's office said."

It’s not known at this time if the mother will be charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com