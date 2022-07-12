13-month-old mauled to death by dog that also attacked officer, New Orleans police say

A toddler is dead after he was mauled by a dog that also attacked an animal control officer, according to New Orleans police.

The attack occurred Monday, July 11 at a home on Seminary Place in the city’s Gentilly neighborhood, WVUE reported, citing New Orleans police. Authorities were called out around 6:45 p.m., and an officer shot and killed the animal later that same night, police said.

The child, a 13-month-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police and media reports.

Louisiana SPCA officials were also at the home to help get the dog under control, authorities said.

“At that time, officers on the scene heard the LASPCA officer screaming for help,” the release said. “NOPD officers on the scene entered the yard and saw the dog attacking the LASPCA officer. The officer discharged a service weapon, striking the dog and killing it.”

Few other details about the incident have been released, including what type of dog was involved. The condition of the injured LASPCA officer wasn’t known as of Tuesday, July 12.

Authorities are investigating the child’s death, which is listed as “unclassified,” WDSU reported. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and release the official cause of death, according to Nola.com.

