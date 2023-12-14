13 more different types of ammunition approved for use in Armed Forces – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has allowed 13 types of ammunition to be used in the Armed Forces over the past two weeks.

Source: Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, in an interview with ArmyInform

Quote: "There are nine types of munitions for UAVs among the munitions approved for use by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine during the previous two weeks: multipurpose, combined-action, high-explosive fragmentation, cumulative-fragmentation.

In addition, four more types of ammunition for under-barrel grenade launchers have been approved as well. They were developed by domestic companies that have confirmed their tactical and technical characteristics in conditions similar to active combat."

Details: Havryliuk said that in the same period, 15 samples of military equipment and weapons were codified, including a robotic ground attack system, a 40-mm automatic grenade launcher, tactical means of radio interference to barrage ammunition, and 7 unmanned aerial systems of various modifications.

Havryliuk also announced that the testing of several samples of FPV-type unmanned aircraft systems, a 120-mm grenade launcher, an anti-personnel hand grenade, and a mine trawl of domestic production has been completed. Tests of small arms, including new models of machine guns, are ongoing.

