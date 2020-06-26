13 more J.C. Penney store closings revealed: Department store continues bankruptcy store closures

J.C. Penney has revealed the locations of another 13 stores it will close permanently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including seven in Michigan.

The department store chain expects to begin liquidation sales at the stores on July 3 after a federal judge signs off.

The latest round of store closings comes in addition to 136 stores that have already begun going-out-of-business sales. Those locations were the first ones revealed as part of a broader plan to close 242 locations permanently.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May after years of sales declines and two months of disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. The company hopes to use the process to shed debt and remain in business. It faces a crucial deadline in mid-July to deliver a turnaround plan.

Here are the latest locations set to close:

California J.C. Penney store closing

Concord: Sun Valley Mall, 484 Sun Valley Mall

Maryland J.C. Penney store closing

Hyattsville: Mall at Prince Georges, 3500 East West Highway

Michigan J.C. Penney store closing

Alma: Northtown Village, 1680 Wright Ave.

Bay City: Bay City Town Center, 4129 E Wilder Road

Big Rapids: 125 S Michigan Ave.

Greenville: Greenville West Mall, 300 Greenville West Drive

Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant Shopping Center, 2231 S Mission Road

Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.

Owosso: 201 S Washington St.

New York J.C. Penney closing stores

Bay Shore: South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway

Poughkeepsie: Poughkeepsie Galleria, 2001 South Road

Washington J.C. Penney store closings

Omak: Omache Shopping Center, 715 Omache Drive

Sunnyside: Mid-Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway

