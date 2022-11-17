In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most valuable Irish companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 4 Most Valuable Irish Companies in the World.

Over the past few decades, Ireland has established itself as one of the most favorite investment destinations in the world. Even many multinationals have relocated their headquarters to Ireland, thanks to tax benefits and various growth opportunities provided by the country. According to Roberts & Nathans, companies can avail 25% tax credit against their current year corporation tax liability in Ireland.

According to the National Competitiveness Council bulletin, Ireland ranks 24th in the list of 190 economies in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking. In Europe, Ireland secured 6th spot in this list. More than a thousand global multinationals are successfully operating in Ireland.

Like most countries in the world, Ireland is also feeling the brunt of the worsening economic situation and rising inflation. Ireland’s government recently announced a package of $7 billion to fight rising energy prices and broader market inflation. The package will be funded through public spending of 5.65 billion euros over 2022 and 2023 and 1.05 billion euros in taxation measures.

Note: Market caps for the below-mentioned companies are as of July 2022.

Most Valuable Irish Companies in the World

13. Glanbia Plc (XLON:GLB.L)

Market Cap: 3 Billion EUR

Glanbia, Plc (LSE: GLB.L) is an Irish nutrition company operating in 32 countries worldwide. Glanbia, Plc (LSE: GLB.L) was formed in 1997 with the merger of Avonmore Foods and Waterford Foods. The company has instantly become one of Europe's largest dairy producers.

Glanbia, plc (LSE: GLB.L) operates in three major segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. Glanbia Performance Nutrition manufactures sports and lifestyle nutrition products like ready-to-eat bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and other retail goods. Glanbia Nutritionals deals with manufacturing and selling cheese, dairy, and non-dairy products, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. Glanbia Ireland (LSE: GLB.L) manufactures and sells various value-added dairy ingredients and other FMCGs. Glanbia, Plc (LSE: GLB.L) employs over 7,500 employees worldwide.

12. Bank of Ireland Group Plc (XLON:BIRG.IR)

Market Cap: 6.3 Billion EUR

Bank of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG.IR) is an Irish bank founded in 1783, based in Dublin, Ireland. Bank of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG.IR) provides financial services and products and operates in four segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth & Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasure.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG.IR) also offers reconciliations, sweeping funds, bulk payments, debit originator, and local and international payments. Moreover, the services also include protection against mortgage protection, life insurance policies, investments, foreign exchange, private banking, and cash management facilities.

11. DCC plc (XLON:DCC.L)

Market Cap: 5.1 Billion GBP

DCC plc (LSE: DCC.L) is an Irish international sales, marketing, and support services company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. DCC plc (LSE:DCC.L) was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 as Development Capital Corporation Limited. DCC plc (LSE:DCC.L) works in three core segments: DCC LPG, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology.

The DCC LPG segment sells and markets LPG and other natural gases. The segment includes commercial fuels, heating oils, and other related products. The DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services related to health care such as nutrition products, vitamins, health supplements, and other beauty products. DCC Technology produces intelligent consumer appliances, gaming consoles, software, wearable technology, and accessories.

10. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Market Cap: $9.48 Billion

AerCap Holdings, NV (NYSE: AER) is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) was founded in 1995. AerCap Holdings, N.V. (NYSE:AER) is a global leader in aircraft leasing and management.

AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) manages aircraft assets through remarketing, maintenance, rent payments, aircraft redelivery, and contract monitoring and enforcement. The AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) aircraft asset management company also includes periodic inspection of leased aircraft worldwide. In addition, AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) offers cash management and treasury services. The main competitors of AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE: AER) are Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) and Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE:AWX). AerCap Holdings, NV (NYSE:AER) has more than 390 employees worldwide.

9. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (XLON:SKG.L)

Market Cap: 7.0 Billion GBP

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) is a leading corrugated packaging company in Europe, with its operations in 23 countries. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) is the leading paper-based packaging company in the world. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) was founded in 1934 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based products. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) operates in two geographical regions, Europe and America.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) targets retail, industrial, and heavy-duty packaging sectors. It also provides point-of-sale (POS) displays, automatic packaging lines, containerboard flutings, solid board sheets, folding carton sheets, and Sack Kraft Paper. Moreover, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) is closely working with paper-based products like preprints, printing solutions, writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (ISE: SK3.IR) has more than 46,000 employees worldwide.

8. Kingspan Group plc (XLON:KGP.L)

Market Cap: 10 Billion Euro

Kingspan Group plc (LSE: KGP.L) is a building material and construction company based in Kingscourt, Ireland. The company was founded in 1965. Since then, Kingspan Group plc (LSE:KGP.L) has been involved in the construction industry for more than 55 years. Kingspan Group plc (LSE:KGP.L) is primarily engaged in building and insulation solutions. The company operates in five segments: Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, Insulated Panels, and Data & Flooring.

The insulated board segments produce building insulation services and engineered timber systems. The light & air segment manufactures daylighting, smoke management, and ventilation systems. The water & energy segment offers solutions for rainwater harvesting, waste-water management, and more.

7. Kerry Group plc (XLON:KYGA.L)

Market Cap: 17 Billion EUR

Kerry Group plc (ISE: KRZ.IR) is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. Kerry Group plc (ISE: KRZ.IR) is in the business of taste and nutrition. With its subsidiaries, Kerry Group plc (ISE: KRZ.IR) manufactures solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Kerry Group plc (ISE: KRZ.IR) operates in two segments: taste & nutrition and FMCG.

The taste and nutrition segments manufacture taste, nutrition, and solutions for food and beverages for end users. The Consumer Goods sections produce customer-chilled food products primarily for Irish and global consumers.

6. Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Market Cap: $13.4 Billion

Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is an ultra-low-cost fare passenger airline scheduling company. Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was founded in 1984 in Dublin, Ireland. Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) holds point-to-point routes among Ireland, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel.

Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) also covers ancillary services like non-flight scheduled, in-flight sales, foods, merchandise, accommodation services, travel insurance and car hire. The main competitors of Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) are Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LSE: WIZZ.L), EasyJet plc (LSE: EZJ.L) and AirAsia Berhad (KSE 5099. KLSE). Ryanair Holding plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has more the 15,000 employees worldwide.

