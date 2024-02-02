13-year-old and 15-year-old arrested in November hit-and-runs on Aurora in Seattle

Two teens have been arrested and police believe they were in a car that targeted and struck pedestrians last November.

Detectives discovered surveillance and cell phone footage from a November incident where a vehicle purposely targeted and struck pedestrians in North Seattle.

After police released the footage, two victims came forward. Both of them suffered serious injuries.

On Nov. 26, 2023, at 1:50 a.m., a video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on North 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North.

Multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat and drives away, according to Seattle Police (SPD) Blotter.

The second assault happened in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to SPD. Detectives received a cell phone video of the assault.

On Thursday, just after 11 a.m., Seattle police arrested two children, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, in Snohomish County for the two incidents.

Both of them were arrested for investigation of assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit-and-run and booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.



