13-year-old and 15-year-old arrested for armed carjackings, police say

Two boys who aren’t even old enough to legally drive were arrested for stealing two cars in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the first carjacking happened Monday, May 16 on Giacosa Place.

A woman and another person were getting into the woman’s car when one of the boys, armed with a gun, yanked open the door and demanded the keys, according to police.

The boy took off in the woman’s car as the two victims fled and a Honda sedan followed the stolen car, police said.

Not even three hours later outside of the Oak Court Mall, another woman got into her car and was approached by one of the boys with a gun, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the boy pointed a gun at her, forced her out of the car and hit her in the head with the gun before taking off in her car.

According to police, they found the car stolen from Oak Court and tried to pull it over a short time later. After the driver tried to take off but lost control of the car, Memphis Police found a 15-year-old boy behind the wheel.

Memphis Police identified the second carjacker as a 13-year-old boy and arrested him later on Merchant Street.

Both boys are charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault. The 15-year-old is also charged with evading arrest in an automobile.

