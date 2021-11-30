13-year-old accidentally shot by teen brother at south Wichita home dies, police say

A 13-year-old accidentally shot by a 16-year-old brother in a south Wichita home has died, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:13 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4300 block of South Bernita. The 13-year-old was found critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Lt. Jeff Gilmore said the 16-year-old came home with a handgun. The two teens started handling the firearm and it went off. Adults were home at the time.

“But they were unaware of the gun’s presence in the home,” Gilmore said. “At some point in the handling of the firearm, the gun went off ... causing the fatal injury.”

Police think the shooting was accidental, but are investigating.

Wichita has had 51 homicides so far this year. There were 54 at this time in 2020, which ended up being a record year for homicides.

Contributing: The Associated Press





