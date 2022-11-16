13-year-old accused of driving drunk slams into parked vehicle and flees, CA cops say

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she drove under the influence of alcohol and crashed into a parked car in California.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV that hit a parked car, causing the car to crash into the garage of a home before 7 a.m. Nov. 12, according to a news release by the Ukiah Police Department.

The 13-year-old had been driving a family member’s SUV along with a 15-year-old passenger, according to The Press Democrat. The airbags deployed during the crash.

The driver and passenger then fled the scene of the crash, according to police.

With the help of residents in the area, Ukiah Police was able to dispatch officers to their last known location and set up a perimeter, according to the release.

After being followed by residents, the two teens hid in bushes until they were able to find an open side door to a garage, according to police. They hid inside while the people living in the home were there.

After realizing the teen were in the garage, the homeowner alerted one of the officers, police said. The teens were detained while officials continued the investigation.

Both teens were found to be intoxicated, police said. They also “complained of chest pains from the airbags” and were taken to a hospital to be checked out, according to The Press Democrat.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, hit-and-run and trespassing, among other charges, while the passenger was cited for trespassing, according to the news release.

Police turned the 13-year-old driver over to Probation at Juvenile Hall, according to the release. The 15-year-old passenger was returned to her parents.

Ukiah is about 150 miles northwest of Sacramento.

