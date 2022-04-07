13-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen in New Orleans

A 13-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teen was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge, according to Louisiana police.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive teen at 6:57 a.m. on March 31 on Almonaster Avenue, New Orleans police said in a news release.

The victim, a 14-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had ”sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officers identified the suspect as a 13-year-old. Police secured an arrest warrant for the teen, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, the release said.

ARRESTED: Today, the #NOPD – assisted by the @sheriffsbso - arrested a 13-year-old juvenile male suspect re: March 31 homicide of a 14-year-old juvenile male in 10000 blk of Almonaster Ave. #NOPDResults #Partnerships https://t.co/hMIvrJkEvK pic.twitter.com/7pfZwX3nd9 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 6, 2022

The teen was found at a residence in nearby Chalmette and taken into custody with the help of St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 6, according to police.

Police took the 13-year-old to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. He was later booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Orleans homicide detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.

