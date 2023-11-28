13-year-old accused of stabbing man to death in Aurora
A man was found with multiple stab wounds and later died at a hospital. Aurora Police took a 13-year-old who remained on-scene into custody.
The victims, all 20 years old, were walking in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday night when they were shot by a man with a handgun who fired at least four rounds “without speaking” and fled on foot.