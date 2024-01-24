13-year-old among 5 arrested after mob ransacks Compton bakery

Five suspects, including a 13-year-old, were arrested in connection with a mob takeover and ransacking of a beloved Compton bakery.

Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday after surveillance cameras captured the chaos as around 100 people raided Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food on Jan. 2.

The decades-old bakery located at 2701 N. Santa Fe Ave. was destroyed during the takeover and left with tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

One of the suspects, an unidentified 13-year-old boy, was allegedly responsible for ramming the back of a stolen white Kia Soul into the bakery’s front doors.

Surveillance video shows a large mob ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton, California. Jan. 2, 2024.

Surveillance video shows a large mob ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton, California. Jan. 2, 2024.

Surveillance video shows a large mob ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton, California. Jan. 2, 2024.

A Compton bakery was broken into amid a street takeover on Jan. 2, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna was joined by Compton city officials on Jan. 23, 2024 in announcing the arrest of five suspects for looting a Compton bakery. (KTLA)

Surveillance video shows a large mob ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton, California. Jan. 2, 2024.

Surveillance video shows a large mob ransacking Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food in Compton, California. Jan. 2, 2024.

After smashing the doors in, a large mob of waiting looters ransacked the bakery. The stolen car was later ditched at the scene while video shows the mob rushing through the store and running off with armfuls of items.

The mob left behind $40,000 worth of damage and stolen property. All suspects fled on foot or in vehicles. When deputies arrived, they found a trash bin on fire in the middle of the intersection.

Judge rules Orange County man was insane during deadly beating of elderly man

“Those things aren’t going to go away anytime soon,” said Ruben Ramirez, Jr., the bakery’s owner. “There’s stuff that needs to be done. By taking [the suspects’] cars away and keeping them, that will be a good start, and arresting people.”

Investigators discovered the 13-year-old suspect was previously arrested on Jan. 12 for driving a stolen vehicle, commercial burglary and felony vandalism, but was cited and released on the same day.

Hours later, authorities said he was seen on security video as one of four suspects attempting to rob a 7-Eleven store in Carson.

That robbery was thwarted after L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Cisneros accidentally walked in during the robbery.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

L.A. County Deputy Luis Cisneros. (KTLA)

“The juvenile was arrested later that same day for additional robberies in Carson and Compton and is currently being held at juvenile hall,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “The teamwork, collaboration and professionalism of everyone involved led to the identification and the safe arrests of these suspects.”

On Tuesday, four more suspects were also arrested in connection with the Compton looting. Their identities were not released.

Following the destructive looting, the Compton bakery reopened to the community on Jan. 5. The owner said although he is still dealing with the aftermath of the crime, he is focused on working and making sure his bakery is running smoothly again.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Ramirez said. “We’re here for the community. We’ve been here 48 years and we’ll be here another 48 years.”

Cancer patient’s O.C. restaurant destroyed in massive fire

Luna and Compton city officials said they’re working to crack down on street takeovers that lead to destructive takeovers across the county.

Anyone with information about these crimes or other robberies should contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.