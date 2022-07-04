13-year-old among six charged when MPD recovered stolen car

A 13-year-old was among the six people charged with theft when police recovered a stolen car in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 10 a.m.

The caller told Memphis Police that about five males got out of a white Kia sedan with black rims and front-end damage that had been circling the parking lot.

According to police, officers quickly located the unoccupied car and saw that the passenger window and the steering column were broken. A database showed that the Kia was stolen.

Surveillance footage showed that six males got out of the car and went inside the Walmart, police said.

When the guys exited Walmart, police said they saw the officers and began running, scattering in various directions to get away.

All six were quickly apprehended, police said.

Officers used video surveillance to identify a 13-year-old as the driver of the stolen Kia.

The 13-year-old, along with Daravious Jackson, 29, two 16-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds, were all charged with Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000 (to wit auto) and taken to jail, according to police.

Daravious Jackson, 29, was the only adult in the group when MPD arrested six suspected car thieves.

