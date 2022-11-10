13-year-old arrested after ‘foolish’ bomb threat at Fulton preschool

A 13-year-old has been arrested after making a “prank” phone call about a bomb at a Roswell preschool.

Police say the teenager called 911 on November 3 and said there was a bomb at The Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road before hanging up.

Officers, firefighters and a K9 bomb squad responded to the school, but did not find a bomb.

Investigators say the teenager is a student at Holcomb Bridge Middle School.

Detectives were able to determine that the student was on board on a Fulton County school bus heading to the middle school when the call was made. GPS coordinates from the call put the student near The Goddard School, prompting the response there.

Police say they are “intentional and emphatic in referring to this as a criminal phone call, in contrast to the student who considered it a ‘prank.’”

“These types of actions will not be tolerated, regardless of age. Parents are encouraged to have a frank discussion with their children about the serious consequences of foolish youthful decisions,” the department said in a release.

The student is being charged with terroristic threats and is also facing administrative consequences with the Fulton County School District.

