13-year-old arrested after gun was found inside Charlestown High School

A 13-year-old is in custody after school officials found a gun inside Charlestown High School in Boston, police said.

According to officials, school administrators saw what they described as a “hand-off” on school cameras near one of the bathrooms.

Police responded to the high school Thursday morning and recovered a firearm. No one was injured.

Police cruisers were seen parked outside the school on Medford Street.

The teen was arrested and is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court.

Source tells #25Investigates gun and ammo including “hollow point” bullets were found on a 13 year old at Charlestown High School. Student has been arrested. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) May 19, 2022

