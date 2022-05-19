13-year-old arrested after gun was found inside Charlestown High School

A 13-year-old is in custody after school officials found a gun inside Charlestown High School in Boston, police said.

According to officials, school administrators saw what they described as a “hand-off” on school cameras near one of the bathrooms.

Police responded to the high school Thursday morning and recovered a firearm. No one was injured.

Police cruisers were seen parked outside the school on Medford Street.

The teen was arrested and is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

