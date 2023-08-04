A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a June homicide, Pueblo police announced Thursday.

The juvenile suspect is accused of killing 19-year-old Lazarus Vigil on June 28.

Vigil was found by police with gunshot wounds after officers were called to the scene of a car crash and car fire in the 500 block of Mesa Avenue. Vigil was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department's crimes against persons section obtained a warrant charging the 13-year-old with first-degree murder on July 27, according to police.

Because of his age, the youth was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center and has not been named publicly by police.

Vigil's death marked the 13th homicide of 2023 in the city of Pueblo. There have been 17 homicides in the city of Pueblo to date.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: 13-year-old arrested in Pueblo in connection with June homicide