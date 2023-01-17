13-year-old arrested for shooting, killing another 13-year-old in Clairton

A 13-year-old is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing another 13-year-old in Clairton Monday night.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:19 p.m.

The victim, 13-year-old Chase Jones, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, has been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting and turned himself in to Allegheny County police Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones, Rich-Cabbagestalk, and two others were playing video games when the shooting occurred.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is enrolled in the Clairton City School District, according to court documents. The district is closed Tuesday, according to a post on their website.

“Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday January 17th. We thank you for your flexibility and understanding at this difficult time. Our condolences go out to all those involved. If your child is in need of counseling services, please contact your building principal,” the message states, signed by Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He’s currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what a local advocate says needs to change to keep kids safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Lisa Marie Presley death: What happens to Graceland? 13-year-old shot and killed, allegedly by another 13-year-old, identified 1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County VIDEO: 1 injured in Washington County house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts