13-year-old boy allegedly in possession of heroin, stolen gun arrested in McKees Rocks

McKees Rocks police arrested a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly in possession of heroin and a stolen, loaded gun.

According to a Facebook post from police, the boy was loitering suspiciously in the backyard of a residence on Russellwood Avenue.

Officers stopped to investigate and then seized heroin and a loaded, stolen 9 mm pistol.

The boy is said to be in custody. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

